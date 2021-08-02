IND vs ENG 2021: "Winning Test series in England not a milestone for me personally"- Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has downplayed the hype around the India versus England Test series. The 32-year-old doesn't feel that winning in England is a huge achievement or milestone because for him, it is the process that matters.

After taking the reins of the Test captaincy in 2014, Virat Kohli has transformed the Indian team into world beaters and he feels that has been because of the team culture. Although he acknowledged that it would mean a huge thing to Indian cricket, he wanted to focus on the process.

Speaking to fellow Indian batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports, Virat Kohli explained how he is viewing the all-important Test series against England.

"For me personally, it means nothing more than winning a Test match or a Test series anywhere else in the world. For me these things are not anecdotes or milestones in my career. We step on the field and we compete to win every Test match, that's what matters to me. For Indian cricket it will be a huge thing. But for me it is the culture that is dear to me," Virat Kohli stated.

Virat Kohli on what it takes to win a Test series in England

Virat Kohli has instilled a winning mentality in the Indian team and has always wanted them to be ruthless in their style of play. He believes toiling hard and having the willingness to compete in tough situations is what it will take to win a Test series in England.

"It takes relentless madness and pursuit of excellence everyday over a five Test series to tell yourself that I want to do the hard work and I want to get into situations which are tough into every Test match everyday. You got to be ready for that kind of workload and mental load," Virat Kohli signed off.

The first Test between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4th.

