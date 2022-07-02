"He is making Test cricket romantic" - Aakash Chopra lauds Rishabh Pant's knock on Day 1 of the 5th India vs England Test

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Rishabh Pant's aggressive batting is bringing romanticism to Test cricket.

Pant smoked 146 runs off just 111 balls in India's first innings of the fifth and final Test against England. His knock helped the visitors finish the first day at a healthy score of 338/7, a grand recovery after being reduced to 98/5 at one stage.

While reviewing the first day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra put Rishabh Pant on a high pedestal, saying:

"He is a free-spirited player, started from here only. You can say, although it is a very young career, the best wicketkeeper-batter in India's cricket history in Test matches. India has not seen a better wicketkeeper-batter in white clothing, with the red ball. That's a reality. He is making Test cricket romantic."

The former Indian batter highlighted that the dashing wicketkeeper-batter has showcased his prowess all around the world. Chopra elaborated:

"He has conquered all grounds. There is no place where he has not gone and hit, whether it is Australia's Gabba or this Edgbaston ground, he scored runs in South Africa as well. No job has been difficult for him in white clothing, he is a different player."

Pant strung together a 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja for the sixth wicket. The Delhiite took the attack to the English bowlers while the latter was content to play second fiddle to him.

"Interesting decision" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant batting ahead of Shreyas Iyer

Rishabh Pant has been promoted in the batting order in the last few Tests

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Pant proved right the team management's decision to send him to bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer. He observed:

"Rishabh Pant came to bat ahead of Shreyas Iyer, interesting decision once again, that you are keeping a keeper at five and a batter at six, but Pant is saying that he is a proper batter, he is that kind of a player."

The renowned commentator added that the 24-year-old never looked back once he got the early momentum. Chopra explained:

"The counterattack he did, he stepped out to Jimmy Anderson at the start and hit him straight down the ground. He has got the audacity and then he continuously attacked, just did not look back."

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #ENGvIND Rishabh Pant is India’s best ever wicket-keeper batter in ‘Tests’ …and he’s not even 25 yet. The number of Test match defining innings he’s played in just 30 matches is simply sensational. Rishabh Pant is India’s best ever wicket-keeper batter in ‘Tests’ …and he’s not even 25 yet. The number of Test match defining innings he’s played in just 30 matches is simply sensational. 👏 👏 #ENGvIND

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that while a lot of questions will continue to be asked about Pant's white-ball game, the youngster has understood Test cricket extremely well and has figured out the art of scoring runs in the format.

