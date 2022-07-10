"Every day the pressure is mounting" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli failing again in 2nd India vs England T20I

Aakash Chopra believes the pressure is mounting on Virat Kohli with every successive failure with the bat.

Kohli managed just a solitary run in the second T20I against England on Saturday, July 9. However, the Men In Blue still posted a reasonable score of 170/8 on the board, and went on to win the match by 49 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Indian batting performance in the second T20I. He said the following about Kohli's dismissal:

"Virat Kohli got out but there is no discussion even if he doesn't score runs, that's what is happening at this point in time. He was trying to play a big shot and every day the pressure is mounting."

The cricketer-turned-analyst feels the former Indian skipper should not have been rested for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. Chopra reasoned:

"That is why I felt that he should go to West Indies as well, he should play cricket everywhere, once the guy starts scoring runs, he will not stop, we all know that but he should play, is what I am feeling."

Cricket experts have divided opinions on how Kohli can address the slump in his form. While some want him to take an extended break from the game, others want him to play more often to regain his lost touch.

"The start wasn't too bad at all" - Aakash Chopra on the other Indian batters

Rohit Sharma gave Team India a flying start in the company of Rishabh Pant

Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant gave Team India almost the perfect start. He observed:

"The start wasn't too bad at all because they had scored 49 for the loss of one wicket in 4.5 overs. After that, Rohit got out. Till the time Rishabh Pant was playing, he was also going strong."

The 44-year-old was all praise for Ravindra Jadeja for taking Team India to a fighting total. Chopra elaborated:

"Ravindra Jadeja came to the rescue because there is one disadvantage of hitting, that you find yourself in trouble at times. India were 122/6, 15 overs of play had happened, they were stuck. Even 150 might not have been scored, scored 170 because of Ravindra Jadeja, clap for him."

Jadeja scored an unbeaten 46 off 29 deliveries, a knock studded with five fours. Rohit (31 off 20) and Pant (26 off 15) were the only other Indian batters to breach the 20-run mark.

