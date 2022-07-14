"Your clothes come off at times when you do goondaism" - Aakash Chopra questions England's all-out aggressive approach

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the overly aggressive batting approach adopted by England in limited-overs cricket can prove counterproductive at times.

Jos Butter and Co. were bowled out for a meager 110 runs in just 25.2 overs by Team India in the first ODI. Their bowlers then failed to pick up a wicket as the visitors went on to win the match by 10 wickets.

While previewing the second game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra highlighted the pitfalls of England's ultra-aggressive approach, elaborating:

"What is this England team? In the last match, it is okay for wickets to fall one after the other, but once you see the conditions, two things are very important - one is to respect the conditions and the other is to respect the situation. Your clothes come off at times when you do goondaism."

While acknowledging that the surface at The Oval was not a batting beauty, the former Indian batter added that the hosts should have at least posted a fighting total. Chopra observed:

"It was not a 110-run pitch, agree it was not a 300-run pitch but could you have not reached 225? Do you not have that much batting also? That begs a question to be asked that the expansive strokeplay you want to do, the flip side of the story is that once in a while you will be bowled out for 110."

Aakash Chopra sounded a warning note to Team India if they are also looking to imbibe a similar approach in white-ball cricket. He pointed out that the Men in Blue lost a flurry of early wickets during the T20I series against England.

"What was Liam Livingstone doing?" - Aakash Chopra on some of the strokes played by the England batters

Liam Livingstone walked too far across and was bowled by Jasrprit Bumrah in the first ODI

Aakash Chopra was particularly critical of Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and Buttler's shot selection. He explained:

"Some of the shots, what was Liam Livingstone doing, playing while walking, the big shot Jason Roy played. There were some good balls, which you couldn't have done anything about. I am saying there was a fielder placed in the deep for Buttler, the team had already lost six wickets, but shot after shot."

The renowned commentator concluded by asking England to show a little more restraint in the 50-over format of the game. Aakash Chopra said:

"I don't think there is any problem for India. England have a lot to think about, try to become a slightly better team. The sense was slightly missing in the batting. I can agree if you continue hitting senselessly in T20 cricket, they took their philosophy a little too seriously."

At the post-match presentation after the first ODI, Buttler was unsure if the England batters could have done much to keep the marauding Indian seamers at bay. However, he did add that they would want to have an alternate game plan to tackle such situations going forward.

