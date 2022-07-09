"DK ko bhagna bhi nahi aata"- India Fans troll Dinesh Karthik for slow knock in 2nd T20I vs England

India's designated finisher, Dinesh Karthik, couldn't quite make his latest knock count against England in the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9. The 37-year-old was unfortunately run-out while trying to take the third run, thanks to some brilliant glove work from England skipper Jos Buttler.

Ravindra Jadeja placed the ball from Liam Livingstone through the covers. It almost traveled to the fence, only to be stopped by some great fielding in the deep by Harry Brook. Although the throw was a bit wide of the stumps, Buttler collected it with one hand and disloged the bails.

England's players didn't look very interested and even Dinesh Karthik thought he had made it easily due to a full-length dive. Unfortunately, he was just a few inches short as confirmed by the third umpire. This certainly was a huge wicket for the hosts as Karthik has shown just what he is capable of at the death.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see their beloved 'DK' play up quite a few dot balls first and then fail to make them count. Some also slammed Team India for selecting Karthik over some other options that they had. Here are some of the reactions:

Ben kenobi @AnakinRoaster DK coming in after a collapse and defending, on July 9. DK coming in after a collapse and defending, on July 9.

Balerion @Manav_161 DK diving on 9th July in England DK diving on 9th July in England 😳😳😳

Dwight K Schrute @unlucky_bt_not



#INDvsEND Just watching the match to see if DK has got what is needed or not, If he doesn't delivers drop him too , can't afford to have 2-3 WK in playing XI in a T20 game. Just watching the match to see if DK has got what is needed or not, If he doesn't delivers drop him too , can't afford to have 2-3 WK in playing XI in a T20 game.#INDvsEND

Titu Mama @TituTweets_ DK left alone 3 balls and defended the other 4 which is perfectly fine because of the situation the team is in right now

But if another guy would have done it, people would have already started making video compilations DK left alone 3 balls and defended the other 4 which is perfectly fine because of the situation the team is in right nowBut if another guy would have done it, people would have already started making video compilations

Ajinkya Darshane @ajinkyadarshane Dinesh Karthik run-out for Indian Cricket Team feels like 'Gareebi me aata gheela' Dinesh Karthik run-out for Indian Cricket Team feels like 'Gareebi me aata gheela'😪

Whistle Podu @cricket_loveer7 If we are still relying on DK as finisher then we are done,his game is only for 18,19,20 th over ,that means he can't play before these overs

Matlab yaar Axar Patel pahle aata hai ,aur ham log zindagi bhar dhoni ko koste rahe ki woh upar kyu nahi aata If we are still relying on DK as finisher then we are done,his game is only for 18,19,20 th over ,that means he can't play before these overs Matlab yaar Axar Patel pahle aata hai ,aur ham log zindagi bhar dhoni ko koste rahe ki woh upar kyu nahi aata

Laddu @cskitcell DK KO BHAGNA BHI NAHI AATA DK KO BHAGNA BHI NAHI AATA

Vishwas @GargBurner Ms Dhoni Dinesh Karthik

Leaving balls during Leaving balls

Collapse During collapse Ms Dhoni Dinesh Karthik Leaving balls during Leaving ballsCollapse During collapse https://t.co/4sqRCtghfZ

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho 12th Khiladi @12th_khiladi



What are those Qs, why they are important & how they will be answered? Today's #ENGvIND T20 is important for Indian cricket fans (especially Kohli & Pant fans), as it will answer many of their questions.What are those Qs, why they are important & how they will be answered? @IndianMourinho brings you a 12th Khiladi special: 12thkhiladi.com/2022/07/09/the… Today's #ENGvIND T20 is important for Indian cricket fans (especially Kohli & Pant fans), as it will answer many of their questions.What are those Qs, why they are important & how they will be answered? @IndianMourinho brings you a 12th Khiladi special: 12thkhiladi.com/2022/07/09/the… It was atrocious to see Ishan Kishan in the XI and DK competing for a spot with Pant in today's lineup on so many popular websites. They ought to be paying more attention to the game than they are. twitter.com/12th_khiladi/s… It was atrocious to see Ishan Kishan in the XI and DK competing for a spot with Pant in today's lineup on so many popular websites. They ought to be paying more attention to the game than they are. twitter.com/12th_khiladi/s…

Karan @karannpatelll

Very good recovery though Karan @karannpatelll Abhi bhi 180 bana ki soch honi chahiye Abhi bhi 180 bana ki soch honi chahiye DK runout na hota toh 185 ban jaate.Very good recovery though twitter.com/karannpatelll/… DK runout na hota toh 185 ban jaate.Very good recovery though twitter.com/karannpatelll/…

Ravindra Jadeja's handy cameo takes India to 170

Rohit Sharma pulled a rabbit out of the hat as he promoted Rishabh Pant to the top of the order against England in the second T20I. The move seemed to have worked wonders as the 24-year-old took full advantage of the field restrictions. Both openers gave the visitors the perfect start.

However, debutant Richard Gleeson had an instant impact as he sent back the opposition's top three inside his first two overs. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav tried to carry on the momentum, but Chris Jordan's hard length was too good for them.

Dinesh Karthik and Jadeja stabilized India's innings and looked set to explode in the last five overs. While Karthik was run-out at the right time for England, Jadeja paced his innings to perfection and remained unbeaten on 46 off just 29 balls.

India needed early wickets to defend the target of 171 and they have begun extremely well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jason Roy for a golden duck. The hosts were struggling at 53/4 after eight overs at the time of writing this article.

India will need to continue making inroads to have a chance of sealing the three-match series on Saturday itself.

