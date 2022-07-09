"DK ko bhagna bhi nahi aata"- India Fans troll Dinesh Karthik for slow knock in 2nd T20I vs England

India's designated finisher, Dinesh Karthik, couldn't quite make his latest knock count against England in the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9. The 37-year-old was unfortunately run-out while trying to take the third run, thanks to some brilliant glove work from England skipper Jos Buttler.
Ravindra Jadeja placed the ball from Liam Livingstone through the covers. It almost traveled to the fence, only to be stopped by some great fielding in the deep by Harry Brook. Although the throw was a bit wide of the stumps, Buttler collected it with one hand and disloged the bails.
England's players didn't look very interested and even Dinesh Karthik thought he had made it easily due to a full-length dive. Unfortunately, he was just a few inches short as confirmed by the third umpire. This certainly was a huge wicket for the hosts as Karthik has shown just what he is capable of at the death.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see their beloved 'DK' play up quite a few dot balls first and then fail to make them count. Some also slammed Team India for selecting Karthik over some other options that they had. Here are some of the reactions:
Ravindra Jadeja's handy cameo takes India to 170
Rohit Sharma pulled a rabbit out of the hat as he promoted Rishabh Pant to the top of the order against England in the second T20I. The move seemed to have worked wonders as the 24-year-old took full advantage of the field restrictions. Both openers gave the visitors the perfect start.
However, debutant Richard Gleeson had an instant impact as he sent back the opposition's top three inside his first two overs. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav tried to carry on the momentum, but Chris Jordan's hard length was too good for them.
Dinesh Karthik and Jadeja stabilized India's innings and looked set to explode in the last five overs. While Karthik was run-out at the right time for England, Jadeja paced his innings to perfection and remained unbeaten on 46 off just 29 balls.
India needed early wickets to defend the target of 171 and they have begun extremely well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Jason Roy for a golden duck. The hosts were struggling at 53/4 after eight overs at the time of writing this article.
India will need to continue making inroads to have a chance of sealing the three-match series on Saturday itself.