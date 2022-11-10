IND vs ENG 2022: "England making India's bowling attack look like a Sydney Grade team" - Former cricketers take a dig at Men in Blue after 10-wicket drubbing in 2nd semi-final

Team India crashed out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Batting first, India managed to post 168/6 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (40 off 50) and Hardik Pandya (63* off 33). At one stage it looked like the Men in Blue would barely touch the 140-run mark, but Pandya's late blitz helped them post a challenging total on the board.

In response, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went hammer and tongs to chase down 169 with four overs to spare. Buttler remained unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls, while Hales smacked 86 off 47 balls to take their team to the final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

Indian bowlers failed to make any inroads and were taken to the cleaners. The English batters gave almost no chance as they cruised to victory with 10 wickets in hand.

Former cricketers had their eyes set on Adelaide and took to Twitter to express their feelings after the game. While former Indian cricketers slammed the bowlers, others lauded England for their aggressive brand of cricket in knockouts.

Here are some reactions:

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack. India Clueless with the ball. Hales and Buttler too good for this Indian attack.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



England played out of their skin to win a place in the finals. Better luck next time Team India. #IndvsEng HeartbreakEngland played out of their skin to win a place in the finals. Better luck next time Team India. Heartbreak 💔 England played out of their skin to win a place in the finals. Better luck next time Team India. 💔💔 #IndvsEng https://t.co/PAUPkF4mgC

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup Heartbreak for India but must congratulate @englandcricket for a clinical show on the big day and also on making the finals. Well played Heartbreak for India but must congratulate @englandcricket for a clinical show on the big day and also on making the finals. Well played 👏🏽 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/Yr4gyv7B1o

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG Team England you were a far better team congratulations. For team India, lot to learn and come back harder next time. #INDvsENG

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #T20WorldCup Congratulations to England. First over of England innings Buttler took on Bhuvi a match up well in Indias favour, the risk paid off and India could not counteract. Small moments in a World Cups set's up success. #INDvENG Congratulations to England. First over of England innings Buttler took on Bhuvi a match up well in Indias favour, the risk paid off and India could not counteract. Small moments in a World Cups set's up success. #INDvENG #T20WorldCup

Saeed Ajmal @REALsaeedajmal



Absolutely Wonderful Partnership Between 🏼Great bowling by Adil..Hard Luck india.Hardik and virat’s inning was superb but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final..



#INDvsENG #T20WorldCup Congratulations ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿!!Absolutely Wonderful Partnership Between @josbuttler and @AlexHales1 🏼Great bowling by Adil..Hard Luck india.Hardik and virat’s inning was superb but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final.. Congratulations ENGLAND 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿!! Absolutely Wonderful Partnership Between @josbuttler and @AlexHales1 👏🏼Great bowling by Adil..Hard Luck india.Hardik and virat’s inning was superb but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the final..#INDvsENG #T20WorldCup

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #ICCWorldCup2022 So @WasimJaffer14 .. Your forfeit .. You must film yourself singing ‘Jos Buttler’s Barmy army’ and post on here please .. Unlucky .. it was a close game So @WasimJaffer14 .. Your forfeit .. You must film yourself singing ‘Jos Buttler’s Barmy army’ and post on here please .. Unlucky .. it was a close game 😜😜😜 #ICCWorldCup2022

Tim Bresnan @timbresnan England making India's bowling attack look like a Sydney Grade team. @gradecricketer England making India's bowling attack look like a Sydney Grade team. @gradecricketer

"We were not up to the mark with the ball" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after defeat

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma rued poor effort from the bowlers after their defeat against England in the second semi-final. None of them managed to put brakes on the run flow and were hit for boundaries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said:

"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today."

England will now lock horns with Pakistan in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: "Mumbai lobby is full of chokers" - Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav as he gets out cheaply in 2nd semi-final vs England

Poll : 0 votes