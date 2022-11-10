IND vs ENG 2022: "England making India's bowling attack look like a Sydney Grade team" - Former cricketers take a dig at Men in Blue after 10-wicket drubbing in 2nd semi-final

Team India crashed out of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England by 10 wickets in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.
Batting first, India managed to post 168/6 in 20 overs, riding on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (40 off 50) and Hardik Pandya (63* off 33). At one stage it looked like the Men in Blue would barely touch the 140-run mark, but Pandya's late blitz helped them post a challenging total on the board.
In response, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales went hammer and tongs to chase down 169 with four overs to spare. Buttler remained unbeaten on 80 off 49 balls, while Hales smacked 86 off 47 balls to take their team to the final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.
Indian bowlers failed to make any inroads and were taken to the cleaners. The English batters gave almost no chance as they cruised to victory with 10 wickets in hand.
Former cricketers had their eyes set on Adelaide and took to Twitter to express their feelings after the game. While former Indian cricketers slammed the bowlers, others lauded England for their aggressive brand of cricket in knockouts.
Here are some reactions:
"We were not up to the mark with the ball" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after defeat
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma rued poor effort from the bowlers after their defeat against England in the second semi-final. None of them managed to put brakes on the run flow and were hit for boundaries.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit said:
"Pretty disappointed how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not upto the mark with the ball, we couldn't turn up today."
England will now lock horns with Pakistan in the much-anticipated T20 World Cup final at the MCG on Sunday.
