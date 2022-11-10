T20 World Cup 2022: "Mumbai lobby is full of chokers" - Fans slam Suryakumar Yadav as he gets out cheaply in 2nd semi-final vs England

Suryakumar Yadav failed with the bat in the all-important T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

Suryakumar, the current No.1-ranked T20I batter, has been in superlative form since making his international debut last year. However, he failed to make it count when it mattered the most.

With the scoreboard reading 56/2 in 8.5 overs, fans expected the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter to unleash his exploits alongside Virat Kohli. He took some time to get his eyes in before hitting a six and a boundary off Ben Stokes in the 11th over.

Just when it looked like he was preparing for another impactful knock, the right-handed batter holed out to Phil Salt at deep extra cover, scoring 14 off 10 deliveries.

Fans were certainly disappointed with his performance in the semi-final against England. Many labeled him a choker, highlighting how his big knocks came against lower-ranked teams.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav departs for 14 in 10 balls.

Massive moment in the match!



Farid Khan @_FaridKhan

Suryakumar Yadav couldn't do it when India needed it the most :/

Baron Callahan @Baron_Callahan8

Mumbai lobby is full of chokers. Be it Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav. They will bash minnows and surrender in front of strong teams.

Uzair 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 | ⭐⭐ @CFCUzair Another big game choke job from 360 Superstar Suryakumar Yadav

Dawud Zia @ZiaDawud Suryakumar Yadav ain't got it like Muhammed Harris. Your not that guy bro 🤣🤣🤣

Ben Jones @benjonescricket The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav was the first time in the game either side's WinViz has dropped below 40%. Been an arm wrestle so far, but that's enormous for England

Ben Jones @benjonescricket The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav was the first time in the game either side's WinViz has dropped below 40%. Been an arm wrestle so far, but that's enormous for England The wicket of Suryakumar Yadav was the first time in the game either side's WinViz has dropped below 40%. Been an arm wrestle so far, but that's enormous for England

PK 🇮🇳 @PraveenSarraf_

Suryakumar Yadav departs for 14 in 10 balls. Huge loss for #TeamIndia !!



#INDvsENG #T20worldcup22 #SuryaKumarYadav #SemiFinalT20WC Suryakumar Yadav departs for 14 in 10 balls. Huge loss for #TeamIndia !!Aaj kya ho gaya hai sabko.. Sab bas aa rhe aur jaa rhe.. koi tikk kyu nahi raha bc Suryakumar Yadav departs for 14 in 10 balls. Huge loss for #TeamIndia!! 😭😭😭Aaj kya ho gaya hai sabko.. Sab bas aa rhe aur jaa rhe.. koi tikk kyu nahi raha bc 😭#INDvsENG #T20worldcup22 #SuryaKumarYadav #SemiFinalT20WC

Uzair 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 | ⭐⭐ @CFCUzair Suryakumar Yadav when you ask him to perform in a big game Suryakumar Yadav when you ask him to perform in a big game https://t.co/h74SREANpK

Suryakumar has struck three half-centuries in the ongoing T20 World Cup, with two of those coming against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. He managed only 15 against Pakistan and scored 30 versus Bangladesh.

Hardika Pandya's late flourish guides India to 168/6

Suryakumar's untimely dismissal put India under pressure. Reeling at 75/3 in 11.2 overs, Hardik Pandya joined Kohli in the middle. The pair ran well and found the odd boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Kohli (50 off 40 balls) reached his fourth fifty before getting out in the 18th over. Hardik eventually shifted gears to help India post a challenging total of 168/6, playing a key role behind the Men in Blue smashing 68 runs off the last five overs.

The ace all-rounder remained unbeaten on 63 off 33 balls, hitting four boundaries and five maximums.

Can England chase down the target and advance to the T20 World Cup final? Only time will tell.

