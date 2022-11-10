T20 World Cup 2022: [WATCH] Virat Kohli hits Chris Woakes for a gorgeous six over cover

Virat Kohli announced his arrival in the middle with a fluent six over cover in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final between India and England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

England skipper Jos Buttler opted to bowl first after winning the toss. They made two changes to their starting XI. Dawid Malan and Mark Wood are out due to injuries, with Phil Salt and Chris Jordan replacing the injured duo. The Men in Blue, meanwhile, went with the same team that played in their final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, meaning Rishabh Pant retains his place in the team.

Buttler's decision paid dividends immediately as Chris Woakes drew first blood, dismissing KL Rahul in the second over. The wicket saw the arrival of Kohli at the crease. The former India skipper, who has been in superb form with the bat, took a few deliveries to get his eyes in before unleashing a gorgeous drive over cover.

Woakes' delivery pitched up and was in the slot. Kohli leaned his head forward and played through the line. He connected well and the ball flew over the extra cover region for a six. Watch the clip below:

Kohli has been in sublime form with the bat in the competition, leading the charge for his side. He is the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, having amassed 246 runs from five games at an astronomical average of 123 before the start of the second semi-final against England.

Meanwhile, India were at 38/1 at the end of the powerplay, with Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the middle.

"We all knew the cricketer he is" - Hardik Pandya praises Virat Kohli

Kohli, who struggled for runs over the past two years, peaked during the Asia Cup 2022, a couple of months ahead of the T20 World Cup. Prior to that, many questioned his place in India's T20I squad.

While there was a lot of outside noise, the management backed the star batter and the result is for everyone to see.

Hardik Pandya also threw weight behind Kohli, saying that they always believed in the former skipper's abilities. Speaking to the host broadcaster ahead of the game, Hardik said:

"Sometimes, I feel that either we are not batting well or they (Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav) are just on a different planet. Especially Surya. Virat, we have seen him do it for years together.

"He didn't score for a couple of months and people started saying certain things. But somewhere down the line, we all knew the cricketer he is."

Kohli will hope to continue his brilliant form as Rohit and Co. look to join Pakistan in the final.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2022: Which team will qualify if India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final gets washed out?

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 290 votes