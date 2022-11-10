IND vs ENG 2022" I would go with Rahul Dravid, because he likes Rishabh Pant" - Former India cricketer weighs in on the Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik debate ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has provided his opinion on who the Men in Blue should pick as their wicketkeeper for their T20 World Cup semifinal against England. The two teams will clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10).

Dinesh Karthik has faced just 22 deliveries in the tournament so far and has scored only 14 runs. Rishabh Pant did get a game against Zimbabwe, but once again couldn't make the most of his opportunity and was dismissed for just three off five balls.

Harbhajan Singh feels it is only fair that Team India stick with Karthik as he has been their designated finisher this year. However, while speaking to Star Sports, he explained why he wouldn't mind the team management backing Pant for the big game against England. Harbhajan said:

“I would go with Rahul Dravid, because he likes Rishabh Pant but I would like Dinesh Karthik who was playing earlier.

“Not many could do what Dhoni and Yuvraj did and you’re comparing DK with those players, who have been champions of the game. And yes, DK is a great, great player who has done well to get to this level. But yes they also want to have another left-hander in the team.”

Harbhajan Singh backs Rohit Sharma to come good for India

Captain Rohit Sharma has scored just 89 runs in five games so far, with a solitary fifty against the Netherlands to his name. While this has brought him some criticism, Harbhajan Singh feels Rohit is capable of getting back to his best against England.

He referenced how Pakistan skipper Babar Azam rose to the occasion in his team's semi-final clash against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 9). Having scored just 39 runs in five Super 12s matches, Azam recorded a brilliant half-century against the Kiwis when it mattered most.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

“What we saw today with what Babar and [Mohammad] Rizwan did, big players in big games, they go on to perform and Rohit is a big, big player and we all want him to score runs.

“When he scores runs, it feels like he’s batting on a different surface, no matter how difficult that surface is. Tomorrow might be his day and when his day comes, India are going to win.”

India's T20 World Cup semi-final against England is set to commence at 1:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Will Rohit Sharma be able to power India to their third T20 World Cup final? Let us know in the comments.

Check India vs England Live Score, Semi-Final, T20 World Cup. Follow Sportskeeda for match updates.

Poll : Who will meet PAK in the T20 World Cup Finals on 13 Nov? IND ENG 1 votes