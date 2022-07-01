"Iyer rattled by 40 years old uncle" - Fans troll Shreyas Iyer for falling into short-ball trap once again vs England

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer's adventurous stay at the crease in his first overseas Test innings ended in another meek surrender to a short-pitched delivery. The 27-year-old got off to a brisk start, scoring three boundaries and racing to 15 off 10 balls in the Birmingham Test against England.

However, veteran pacer James Anderson, who is better known for pitching the ball up, banged one into the pitch and got Iyer in a tangle. The 27-year-old tried to fend it away, but could only glove it down the leg side where wicketkeeper Sam Billings took a one-handed stunner.

Brendon McCullum was Shreyas Iyer's coach at KKR

After the wicket, Joe Root smiled at coach Brendon McCullum, who was sitting in the balcony. It was perhaps a plan that the former Kolkata Knight Riders coach laid out for his side having worked with Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022.

Iyer's weakness against the short-ball is no longer a secret as different teams have used it successfully to dismiss him across formats. Fans on Twitter slammed the batter for not working on his weakness enough despite knowing that he would be peppered with it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733 Iyer and Pant together means we're coming out of the trouble real quick or going deep more Iyer and Pant together means we're coming out of the trouble real quick or going deep more

Manya @CSKian716 It's funny how even if the short ball is going down the leg side, Iyer will find a way to get out to it. It's funny how even if the short ball is going down the leg side, Iyer will find a way to get out to it.

Jack Fox @cricket_pig Iyer has just been described as 'a very, very successful T20 batter'. Politely disagree. Iyer has just been described as 'a very, very successful T20 batter'. Politely disagree.

∆🏏 @CaughtAtGully World's best swing bowler bowling bouncers and getting you out on a short pitch ball in seaming conditions with a dukes ball. Embarrassing really. There is no escape for Iyer. World's best swing bowler bowling bouncers and getting you out on a short pitch ball in seaming conditions with a dukes ball. Embarrassing really. There is no escape for Iyer.

Harigovind S @HolyCricket_513 You can sense that this will be a pivotal moment for Shreyas Iyer. Remember, to duck efficiently takes anticipating the short ball early. Iyer may not have the shots, but that does not mean he cannot predict the bouncer, and that's all that Test batting needs. You can sense that this will be a pivotal moment for Shreyas Iyer. Remember, to duck efficiently takes anticipating the short ball early. Iyer may not have the shots, but that does not mean he cannot predict the bouncer, and that's all that Test batting needs.

Aditya Chaturvedi @aditya_c19



#ENGvIND Virat Kohli indecisive at the cease again. Shreyas Iyer starts with a clear mind before being rattled by the short stuff again. You could feel settled and middle a few, but to score big runs you need to conquer doubt. It’s all in the head. There’s no way around it. Virat Kohli indecisive at the cease again. Shreyas Iyer starts with a clear mind before being rattled by the short stuff again. You could feel settled and middle a few, but to score big runs you need to conquer doubt. It’s all in the head. There’s no way around it.#ENGvIND

⛅️ @ffsvirat The man who took 650+ test wickets pitching full and swinging to batsmen also decides to bowl a 100kph short ball to iyer and the nachaniya struggles there too.



everything you need to know about India’s end years of producing high class batsmen The man who took 650+ test wickets pitching full and swinging to batsmen also decides to bowl a 100kph short ball to iyer and the nachaniya struggles there too.everything you need to know about India’s end years of producing high class batsmen

Nish Navalkar @YUVI_NISH



McCullum & Root think they've achieved something incredible by bouncing out Shreyas Iyer?



#ENGvIND LolMcCullum & Root think they've achieved something incredible by bouncing out Shreyas Iyer? LolMcCullum & Root think they've achieved something incredible by bouncing out Shreyas Iyer?#ENGvIND

Dweplea @dweplea Short to Iyer, targeting Jadeja’s front pad first ball. Perfect plans, immediate execution Short to Iyer, targeting Jadeja’s front pad first ball. Perfect plans, immediate execution

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Everyone is gone. So do you overthink. Iyer will come good on these situations more often thn not. But just like any other player..need to work on his weakness. At least on leaving that short ball. Everyone is gone. So do you overthink. Iyer will come good on these situations more often thn not. But just like any other player..need to work on his weakness. At least on leaving that short ball.

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak James Anderson couldn't get Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammad Shami out off a short ball last year. But he has done that to Shreyas Iyer. #ENGvIND James Anderson couldn't get Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammad Shami out off a short ball last year. But he has done that to Shreyas Iyer. #ENGvIND

Mohit Kumar @iamsportsgeek Shreyas Iyer whenever he sees a ball bounce even a little bit: Shreyas Iyer whenever he sees a ball bounce even a little bit: https://t.co/Gr2wJE6UsJ

Udit @udit_buch Iyer yaar ab uncle log bhi bouncer pe out kar rahe hai that too in swinging conditions Iyer yaar ab uncle log bhi bouncer pe out kar rahe hai that too in swinging conditions 😭

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



Big challenge for him in conditions outside India, irrespective of format. Contrary to what people think, I love Iyer, but this really needs work.



#ENGvsIND Slightly short and Shreyas Iyer goes...Big challenge for him in conditions outside India, irrespective of format. Contrary to what people think, I love Iyer, but this really needs work. Slightly short and Shreyas Iyer goes...Big challenge for him in conditions outside India, irrespective of format. Contrary to what people think, I love Iyer, but this really needs work.#ENGvsIND

mahi @TheJinxyyyy

#INDvsENG Iyer rattled by 40 years old uncle and we have booked him for T20 World Cup in Australia. 🤣 Iyer rattled by 40 years old uncle and we have booked him for T20 World Cup in Australia. 🤣😭😭#INDvsENG

Harminder @21harminder



#ENGvIND Shreyas Iyer is a good player, but with that short ball weakness he should not be in the test team especially in the away test matches. Shreyas Iyer is a good player, but with that short ball weakness he should not be in the test team especially in the away test matches.#ENGvIND

Pratyush Sinha @prat1204 I'll be honest. That's not how I saw Anderson vs Iyer playing out. I'll be honest. That's not how I saw Anderson vs Iyer playing out.

The conditions on offer were not ideal for batting and England elected to bowl upon winning the toss. Shubman Gill (17 off 24) perished early to Anderson before Cheteshwar Pujara (13 off 46) and Hanuma Vihari (20 off 53) put up a brief fight. However, the hosts kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Shreyas Iyer then got together with Rishabh Pant and the duo pushed the scoring rate up. When Iyer was dismissed, England would have fancied themselves to wrap up the Indian innings quickly. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Pant's partnership has brought India back into the game.

The Indian vice-captain notably just brought up his half-century and is batting on 53, while Jadeja is providing him company unbeaten on 32. India were 172/5 in 43 overs at the time of writing.

They are inching closer to the 200-run mark and it is crucial for them to post a competitive first innings total. Their chances of doing so will hinge on Pant and Jadeja prolonging their stay at the crease.

