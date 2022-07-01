"Iyer rattled by 40 years old uncle" - Fans troll Shreyas Iyer for falling into short-ball trap once again vs England

Indian batter Shreyas Iyer's adventurous stay at the crease in his first overseas Test innings ended in another meek surrender to a short-pitched delivery. The 27-year-old got off to a brisk start, scoring three boundaries and racing to 15 off 10 balls in the Birmingham Test against England.
However, veteran pacer James Anderson, who is better known for pitching the ball up, banged one into the pitch and got Iyer in a tangle. The 27-year-old tried to fend it away, but could only glove it down the leg side where wicketkeeper Sam Billings took a one-handed stunner.
Brendon McCullum was Shreyas Iyer's coach at KKR
After the wicket, Joe Root smiled at coach Brendon McCullum, who was sitting in the balcony. It was perhaps a plan that the former Kolkata Knight Riders coach laid out for his side having worked with Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2022.
Iyer's weakness against the short-ball is no longer a secret as different teams have used it successfully to dismiss him across formats. Fans on Twitter slammed the batter for not working on his weakness enough despite knowing that he would be peppered with it.
The conditions on offer were not ideal for batting and England elected to bowl upon winning the toss. Shubman Gill (17 off 24) perished early to Anderson before Cheteshwar Pujara (13 off 46) and Hanuma Vihari (20 off 53) put up a brief fight. However, the hosts kept picking up wickets at regular intervals.
Shreyas Iyer then got together with Rishabh Pant and the duo pushed the scoring rate up. When Iyer was dismissed, England would have fancied themselves to wrap up the Indian innings quickly. However, Ravindra Jadeja and Pant's partnership has brought India back into the game.
The Indian vice-captain notably just brought up his half-century and is batting on 53, while Jadeja is providing him company unbeaten on 32. India were 172/5 in 43 overs at the time of writing.
They are inching closer to the 200-run mark and it is crucial for them to post a competitive first innings total. Their chances of doing so will hinge on Pant and Jadeja prolonging their stay at the crease.