"Jos Buttler was saying India could play 3 teams at this year's World Cup and any 1 of them could win it"- Darren Gough speaks ahead of IND vs ENG 2022 T20Is

Former England cricketer Darren Gough shared the details of his recent conversation with the country's new white-ball skipper Jos Buttler.

In Buttler's view, India could field three different squads at this year's ICC T20 World Cup, and one of them could win the mega event.

In a chat with cricket.com ahead of England's T20I series against India, Darren Gough previewed the upcoming matches and said:

"I was with Jos Buttler yesterday, with the new captain of England's white-ball team, and he was saying when you play against India, they could play three teams at this year's World Cup and any one of the three teams could probably win it."

Jos Buttler seems quite impressed with India's bench strength. It looks like he wants similar depth in the English T20I setup.

Darren Gough thinks Umran Malik should play for India in the T20Is against England

Umran Malik made his T20I debut last month against Ireland

During the same chat, Gough was asked whether India should pick Umran Malik in their playing XI for the matches against England.

Gough felt anyone who bowls as quick as Umran deserves a place in the team. He also shed some light on England's pace attack and said:

"He plays. I think anybody who can bowl 95 MPH gets into your team. England are desperate to find that. We've got Wood who is injured at the moment, we've got Archer who is injured at the minute.

"Tymal Mills is the nearest we've got to it. He's not quite quick as he used to be, but he's still there and thereabouts. And that's why we brought Gleeson into our T20 squad as well."

It will be interesting to see if Umran Malik gets a game in the three-match series against England. The series starts tomorrow at Southampton.

