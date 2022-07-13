"There was a question mark about the pull shot" - Mohammad Kaif on Rohit Sharma scoring a lot of runs with the stroke in 1st Ind-Eng ODI

Mohammad Kaif has lauded Rohit Sharma for giving a fitting reply to his critics who questioned his frequent dismissals while playing the pull shot.

Rohit smoked an unbeaten 76 off just 58 balls as Team India chased down a 111-run target in the first ODI against England on Tuesday, July 12 with all ten wickets intact. The Indian skipper smashed seven fours and five sixes during his innings and was particularly harsh on short deliveries bowled by the England pacers.

While reviewing the game during a discussion on Sony Sports, Kaif was asked about Rohit putting the pull shot to great use. He replied:

"There was a question mark about the pull shot in between, that he was getting out a lot, getting dismissed off bouncers in Test matches, that he can leave it, why is he hitting and getting out."

The former Indian batter praised Rohit for not refraining from playing the pull shot despite getting dismissed while playing the stroke a few times. Kaif elaborated:

"But Rohit Sharma said that it is his shot, he has scored a lot of runs with that and that he will not leave playing the pull shot. So this shows the batter's clear mind. It is fine if he is getting out, but he is getting a lot of runs with that, which he showed today."

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Rohit Sharma and the pull shot. The love story continues..... Rohit Sharma and the pull shot. The love story continues.....

All five of Rohit's five sixes in Tuesday's game came against the short ball. While Brydon Carse was carted for three sixes, David Willey and Craig Overton's deliveries were sent over the ropes once apiece.

"England thought it is his weakness" - Mohammad Kaif on the hosts targeting Rohit Sharma with the short ball

Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of the best pullers in the modern game

Kaif pointed out that England's strategy to target Rohit Sharma with short balls proved counterproductive in the end. He explained:

"It is his shot, got dismissed with that in between quite a few times and England thought it is his weakness. They bowled a lot of short balls today because they felt that he is probably getting stuck these days but the counterattack he did against the short ball today, it was fantastic."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by appreciating Rohit for planning his innings meticulously. Kaif observed:

"Whenever the ball was pitched up, he defended it. As soon he got the short balls, he scored 63% of his runs towards fine leg. He plays very late, knows how to hit sixes over fine leg. So he played fewer shots down the ground and more behind the wickets on the leg side."

Rohit Sharma also admitted at the post-match presentation that the pull shot is fraught with risks. However, he added that he backs himself while playing the shot.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Rohit Sharma the best puller in world cricket? Yes No 33 votes so far