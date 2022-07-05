"Don't want to blame anyone, England won the bigger moments" - Rahul Dravid reflects on Birmingham defeat

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has refused to blame anyone for the team's defeat in the Birmingham Test against England after being in the ascendancy for three days.

He opined that both teams fought hard, but the hosts played the bigger moments better and hence walked away as winners.

India were in the driver’s seat in the match after Day 3. They had gained a lead of 257 runs and had seven wickets in hand. However, India crumbled to 245 in their second innings and set England a target of 378, which the hosts chased down with ease.

Speaking after the loss, Dravid said that he couldn’t pinpoint one particular reason for India’s defeat and attributed it to a variety of factors. The Indian legend said:

"There were many different phases in the Test match. Yes, we lost those seven wickets in the second innings. But at the start of the Test match, we would have taken defending 360-plus. But it still wasn’t enough. Maybe we could have bowled better. The batting has also probably not been up to scratch. But I don't want to blame anyone. England won the bigger moments."

The Birmingham Test panned out in a similar manner to the South Africa tour. India were 1-0 up against the Proteas, but ended up losing the three-match series owing to their inability to capitalize on advantageous situations.

Asked about the trend, Dravid admitted:

"It's been disappointing for us. I mean, we had a couple of opportunities in South Africa as well and here as well. I just think it's something we need to look at, something we need to probably work on. It could be a variety of factors: it could be maybe we just need to maintain that intensity, maintain that level of fitness, or maintain that level of performance right through a Test match."

Defending a target of 378 in Birmingham, India had reduced England to 109 for 3. However, Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) added an unbeaten 269 to power the hosts to a thumping win.

"I don't want to make excuses" - Rahul Dravid on failing to capitalize on 2-1 advantage

India were the dominant side when the teams met in England last year. They won two of the four matches when the last Test was canceled due to COVID-19.

On why India couldn't carry the momentum into the rescheduled Test, Dravid said:

"I don't want to make excuses. I wasn't part of the team then. India was on a roll at that stage. England were probably in a slightly different situation at that point of time. But they have come here on the back of three consecutive wins against New Zealand. We have had a long gap in between Test cricket, but no excuses."

India haven't won a Test series in England since their tour in 2007 when Dravid himself was the captain of the national team.

