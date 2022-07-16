"The only debate could be around Arshdeep Singh" - Zaheer Khan on India's changes for 3rd ODI vs England

Despite India's underwhelming performance in the second ODI, Zaheer Khan doesn't see the visitors making huge changes in their playing XI for the series decider at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The former Indian left-arm pacer feels that along with main pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, as well as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, have performed well as a bowling attack.

However, speedster Prasidh Krishna was a bit expensive in the last game and didn't get a lot of swing or lateral movement from the conditions on offer. Zaheer Khan reckons India might try a left-arm option in young Arshdeep Singh.

The 23-year-old was impressive on his T20I debut, swinging the ball both ways.

Here's what Zaheer Khan had to say about the same to Cricbuzz ahead of the third ODI:

"I don't expect any changes from India. The two spinners and Hardik are bowling well so they have got their combination sorted. The only debate could be around Arshdeep Singh and whether he would replace Prasidh to get that swing. That's the only change I am expecting."

However, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who was also a part of the panel, feels India should go with the same XI in the final ODI. The 47-year-old believes that conditions in Manchester have traditionally not offered that much swing. On this, he said:

"Old Trafford isn't generally the venue where you get a lot of swing. It is just about hitting the pitch hard and getting seam movement. If you're making changes, you're throwing in someone who hasn't played international cricket in a must-win game. Someone on the sidelines can take a bit of time to get into the game."

Alongside Zaheer Khan, Michael Vaughan also gave his insights on possible changes

Vaughan reckons England can perhaps try and play a frontline spinner in Matt Parkinson instead of a pacer as Old Trafford has historically been a happy hunting ground for spinners.

He backed Ben Stokes to play the role of the fourth seamer as it would then open up a spot for Parkinson to feature in the XI, saying:

"I think they will look to bring in Matt Parkinson in place of one of the seamers. Ben Stokes can then be the fourth seamer and then Moeen Ali, Livingstone and Joe Root can be used. They might go with the same team, but generally you play a frontline spinner at Old Trafford so I won't be surprised if Parkinson plays."

India lost the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand at the same venue. They will be hopeful of burying those ghosts and winning their first ODI series on English soil in eight years.

