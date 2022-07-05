IND vs ENG 2022: Top 10 funny memes from Day 5 of Edgbaston Test after England beat Team India

England defeated Team India emphatically in the fifth Test at Edgbaston by chasing down 378 in just 76.4 overs with more than two sessions remaining. Courtesy of this dominant victory, England have managed to level the five-match series 2-2.

The hosts began the final day with only 119 runs to win. Joe Root (142*)and Jonny Bairstow (114) continued with their onslaught and took their team home within the first session. The duo attacked all the bowlers mercilessly and raced off to their respective hundreds.

They were particularly severe on Mohammed Siraj, who conceded runs at an economy rate of 6.50. The other three pacers also gave more than four runs an over, which sums up the dire situation of Indian bowling in the innings.

The Indian bowlers looked clueless in the second innings and had no answers to the ultra-positive approach from the English batters.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Jonny Bairstow is named the Player of the Match for his twin centuries Jonny Bairstow is named the Player of the Match for his twin centuries 🔥💯#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/IL7rkxMIAg

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jonny Bairstow reflected on his stellar knocks in the Test match and said:

"It is great and the last month has been fantastic and Test cricket for all the lads. Taking all the simple things back, sticking to the basics and the last few months have been fantastic.

"Fortunate to play cricket and the crowds have been fantastic as well. I am enjoying and play the way I do, I look to put pressure back on the opposition and it is exciting to watch as well."

Bairstow highlighted that they wanted to put the pressure back on the world-class Indian bowler, saying:

They have got some world-class bowlers within their ranks and when they get on top they are a very tough side. To shift the momentum and put pressure back on them is what we tried to do and it is about concentrating and consolidating for long periods of play."

IND vs ENG 2022 memes

Fans on social media were highly disappointed with the dismal performance of the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings of the Edgbaston Test. They expressed the same through some interesting memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the matter:

A.J. @beingabhi2712 #INDvENG Root n Braistow going back to Pavillion Root n Braistow going back to Pavillion 🔥 #INDvENG https://t.co/4KAuDSIWIu

Aman @BeInG_a_MaN1 #ENGvIND



Other teams : We gonna set the target of 500+ runs in 4th innings



England batters under Other teams : We gonna set the target of 500+ runs in 4th inningsEngland batters under #BazBall chasing : #ENGvINDOther teams : We gonna set the target of 500+ runs in 4th inningsEngland batters under #BazBall chasing : https://t.co/0bF64IUuZE

With the Test series done and dusted, both team will now focus on the white-ball leg, starting with the T20Is on July 7.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far