[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah collects Player of the Series medal but not champagne bottle

Team India's skipper for the Birmingham Test, Jasprit Bumrah was named his side's Player of the Series following the conclusion of the five-match series against England on Tuesday. Interestingly, as Bumrah walked up after being named Player of the Series, he wore his winner’s medal but did not collect the champagne bottle, which was presented to the winners.

The 28-year-old pacer was named India’s Player of the Series for being the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series (the first four matches were played last year). He claimed 23 wickets at an average of 22.47, including a five-wicket haul.

Player of the Match and Player of the Series winners in Tests in England are awarded a medal and a champagne bottle. Bumrah, however, just wore the medal and proceeded to speak to post-match presenter Mark Butcher, leaving the champagne bottle untouched.

The fast bowler, who was named captain for the Birmingham Test after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to COVID-19, had an impressive debut game as leader. With the willow, he broke the record for the most runs scored in an over by a batter, slamming Stuart Broad for 29 runs. He was also India’s most consistent bowler, claiming five wickets in the match.

“We fell short with the bat” - Jasprit Bumrah admits India’s batters faltered in second innings

The visitors dominated the Birmingham Test for the most part. However, a poor batting effort on Day 4 cost them. Resuming their second innings at 125 for 3, India crumbled to 245 all-out, setting England a target of 378. The hosts eased to victory by seven wickets.

Speaking after the game, the Indian captain admitted:

“That's the beauty of Test cricket, even if you have three good days. We fell short with the bat yesterday (Day 4) and that is where we let the opposition in to let the match slip away from us.”

He added:

“Ifs and buts can always be there. If you go back, if there was no rain in the first match, we could have won the series. But England played really well. We have drawn the series and both teams played very good cricket and it was a fair result.”

England’s chase of 378, the highest in their Test history, was guided by in-form batters Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*), who featured in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 269.

