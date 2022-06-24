[Watch] Mohammad Shami jumps on Cheteshwar Pujara after picking up his wicket during practice game

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami shared a light moment with Cheteshwar Pujara on the field during the practice game between India and Leicestershire on Friday.

The pacer bowled a back-of-the-length delivery to Pujara, who represented Leicestershire in the game, and the latter chopped it onto his stumps while trying to play a backfoot punch.

Shami was over the moon and had the bragging rights as he dismissed his Indian teammate for a duck. Shami celebrated the wicket by jumping on Cheteshwar Pujara as he walked back. Both the players as well as the fielders around had a laugh.

Will Cheteshwar Pujara find a place in India's XI for Edgbaston Test?

Pujara was dropped from the Indian team for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year following a string of low scores.

Hanuma Vihari, who has waited for his chance, got a go at No.3 and performed really well, looking assured in his defense.

Shreyas Iyer also had a fantastic start to his Test career, as the 27-year-old smashed a hundred and then a fifty in his first two innings. It looks like he has made the No.5 spot his own after veteran Ajinkya Rahane was dropped.

However, Iyer's struggles against the swinging ball and in particular the short-pitched deliveries have raised concerns about his position, especially away from home. With KL Rahul out injured, it's still unclear whether Shubman Gill will replace him at the top.

If Vihari is used as a makeshift opener, Pujara can bat at his natural No.3 spot. But his sensational form in County cricket also means that India might be desperate to fit him anywhere in the middle-order or even at the top.

Pujara's duck in the practice game might not be a great sign for the Indian team and their fans.

The one-off Test between India and England is scheduled to start from July 1 at Edgbaston.

