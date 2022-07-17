[WATCH] Virat Kohli's horror run with the bat continues; is caught behind off Reece Topley for 17 in 3rd ODI vs England

Team India batter Virat Kohli’s poor run with the bat continued on Sunday (July 17) as he was dismissed for 17 in the third one-dayer against England.

Like in some previous matches on the tour, he looked in good touch, but could not carry on to convert his start into a bigger score.

India were chasing 260 for victory in the third ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester to clinch the series 2-1. Kohli came in to bat in the third over after opener Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for 1.

The 33-year-old struck David Willey for two boundaries and flicked another four in the left-arm seamer’s next over. However, on 17, he once again paid the price for his indecisiveness outside the off stump.

Reece Topley got one to angle across the batter sharply. Kohli hung his bat out and nicked the ball to the keeper.

The right-handed batter’s dismissal left India in deep trouble at 38 for 3 in the ninth over. Before Kohli, Topley also sent back the Indian openers cheaply.

Dhawan sliced a drive to point while skipper Rohit Sharma (17) edged a length ball outside off to first slip.

India slipped into further trouble in their chase of 260 as Suryakumar Yadav perished for 16. The in-form batter nicked a probing delivery outside off stump from Craig Overton to the keeper.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya (4 for 24) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3 for 60) impressed with the ball as India dismissed England for 259 in 45.5 overs after winning the toss and bowling first. England skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for his team with 60.

Virat Kohli's wretched run in England

Kohli's dismissal on Sunday means that he will end the England tour with a highest score of 20 from six international innings across the three formats. He registered scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham.

In the two T20Is that he played, he was dismissed for 1 and 11. After missing the first one-dayer at The Oval due to a groin injury, he returned for the Lord’s encounter, but only managed 16 before being caught behind off Willey’s bowling.

The struggling batter has been rested for the upcoming white ball series in West Indies, where India will play three ODIs and five T20Is.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far