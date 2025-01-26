IND vs ENG 2025, 2nd T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by two wickets in yesterday's T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In a humdinger of a game, India held England to 165-9. England, however, fought hard with the ball and it needed a special innings from Tilak Varma (72* off 55) balls to take the hosts home with four balls to spare.

In the chase, India were in big trouble at 126-7 in the 15th over. However, Varma held his nerve and stitched crucial lower-order partnerships with Arshdeep Singh (6) and Ravi Bishnoi (9*) to pull off a famous win for the Men in Blue. The southpaw took on the England fast bowlers and used their pace to his advantage, striking four fours and five sixes, which included the winning boundary.

Earlier, India lost half their side for 78 inside 10 overs as Abhishek Sharma (12), Sanju Samson (5), Suryakumar Yadav (12), Dhruv Jurel (4) and Hardik Pandya (7) all fell cheaply. Varma and Washington Sundar (26 off 19) added a handy 38 for the sixth wicket before the former took India home in the company of the tail.

Brydon Carse's heroics in vain for England

For England, all-rounder Brydon Carse came up with an impressive all-round effort, which went in vain. Carse smashed 31 off just 17 balls and was looking good for a lot more when he was run-out following a horrible mix-up with Jofra Archer. With the ball, the right-arm pacer claimed three crucial wickets, including that of Suryakumar and Sundar.

Earlier, sent into bat by India, England again lost Phil Salt (4) and Ben Duckett (3) cheaply. Like in the previous game, Harry Brook (13) was outfoxed by Varun Chakravarthy (2-38). Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2-32) got the crucial scalps of Jos Buttler (45 off 30) and Liam Livingstone (13) to reduce the visitors to 90-5. Debutant Jamie Smith (22 off 12), however, played a breezy cameo to lift England.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 2nd T20I?

Axar and Chakravarthy claimed two scalps each for India with their spin bowling. In the chase, Varma was sensational under pressure. Sundar chipped in with runs and a wicket.

For England, skipper Buttler top-scored with 45, while Carse made crucial contributions with both bat and ball. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid (1-14) also came up with a brilliant spell.

Varma was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his gritty fifty in the chase.

