IND vs ENG 2025, 5th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs England match?

India beat England by 150 runs in yesterday’s T20I match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With the thumping win, the Men in Blue clinched the five-match series 4-1. Sent into bat by England, Team India plundered 247-9 as Abhishek Sharma hammered 135 off just 54 balls. In the chase, England were bundled out for 97 in just 10.3 overs.

India got off to an impressive start with the bat as Sanju Samson slammed Jofra Archer for two sixes and a four in the first over. However, he fell to the short ball again, this time perishing to Mark Wood for 16 off seven balls. After that, it was all about the Abhishek Sharma show. The southpaw plundered seven fours and 13 sixes as England's bowlers could only watch in despair.

Abhishek smashed Archer for a four and two sixes in the third over and carried on the momentum till the end of his innings. With consecutive sixes off Jamie Overton in the fifth over, he raced to a 17-ball fifty, the second fastest by an Indian in T20Is. The four and sixes kept flowing at will as the left-hander reached a ton off 37 balls - the second fastest by an Indian after Rohit's Sharma (35 balls).

Amid the carnage, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (2) yet again perished cheaply, top-edging a flick off Brydon Carse. Shivam Dube (30 of 13) and Tilak Varma (24 off 15), however, played handy cameos to aid the team's cause. Abhishek stellar effort ended on the last ball of the 18th over as he miscued a lofted hit off leggie Adil Rashid and was caught at sweeper cover.

Indian bowlers combine to knock over England cheaply

Chasing a target of 248, England had no option but to go after the bowling from the word go. Phil Salt (55 off 23) played a lone hand, clubbing seven fours and three sixes. Only one other batter - Jacob Bethell (10) - reached double figures.

Ben Duckett (0) fell to Mohammed Shami for a golden duck, while Jos Buttler (7) holed out in his attempt to take on Varun Chakaravarthy. Harry Brook's (2) woes against spin continued as he miscued a slog sweep off Ravi Bishnoi. After all the chat over his bowling ability in the last game, Dube claimed two scalps, while Abhishek capped off a brilliant day with two wickets in one over.

Who was the Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs England 5th T20I?

Abhishek scored a sensational hundred for India, breaking a number of records along the way, and also picked up two wickets. With the ball, Shami ended with three scalps, while Chakaravarthy claimed two. Dube played a nice cameo and also picked up a couple of wickets.

For England, pacers Carse (3-38) and Wood (2-32) impressed with the ball. In the chase, opener Salt played a lone hand.

Abhishek was the easy choice for Player of the Match for his scintillating ton, while leg-spinner Chakaravarthy was named Player of the Series for claiming 14 wickets.

