BCCI asks makers to review quality of SG balls following complaints by Kohli, Ashwin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), manufacturers of the SG balls that are in use in the India-England Test series, to review its quality.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have expressed disappointment over the SG balls that were used in the first Test.

Paras Anand, SG Marketing Director, confirmed to IANS that the BCCI had asked them to look into the matter. Anand said:

“We told them we will assess. Since some players have complained about the pitch. We will have to assess the ball's reaction on such wickets also.”

Anand added that they will do R&D (Research & Development) on the SG balls, and take into account strength, durability and other key factors. He revealed:

“We will definitely find something which can endure. We will look for a material [for stitching the seam] which can endure a hard and abrasive surface also as well as the impact.”

Despite the complaints, the same batch of balls used in the first Test will be available for the second match as well, owing to the short span of time between the two games. The second Test begins in Chennai on Saturday.

Why Kohli and Ashwin were unhappy with the SG balls

Following India’s defeat in Chennai, Virat Kohli lashed out at SG over the quality of cricket balls for the Test. He was quoted as saying:

"The quality of balls, honestly, wasn't something we were pleased to see, because that has been the issue in the past as well. Just for the ball to get destroyed in 60 overs is not something that you experience as a Test side and it is not something any Test side could be prepared for.”

Apart from Kohli, even off-spinner Ashwin lamented the seam of the ball not lasting long enough. He explained:

"It was very bizarre for us. I have never seen an SG ball tear through the seam like that. It could well be a combination of how hard the pitch was on the first two days. Even in the second innings after the 35th or the 40th over, the seam started to peel off.”

Ashwin was unhappy despite having claimed six wickets in the second innings as England were bowled out for 178.

Kohli had complained about the quality of the SG ball back in October 2018 as well during West Indies' tour of India.

England lead the four-match series 1-0. The visitors need two more wins in the Test series to progress to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.