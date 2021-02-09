"Breaks the rhythm of the team" - Nayan Doshi on England sending Jos Buttler back after the first Test

English spinner Nayan Doshi opined that rotating a player like Jos Buttler in the middle of the series could break the rhythm of the visitors. The England wicket-keeper batsman is set to only play the first Test in Chennai before heading home.

Jos Buttler played both Tests in Sri Lanka, which England won comprehensively. England's management have decided to rotate their players as they have a busy Test schedule this year. However, Nayan Doshi was skeptical about sending a wicket-keeper back in the middle of the series.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Live, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner said:

"Especially with the England team doing well, it's only four Test matches. (Sending Jos Buttler back) breaks the rhythm of the team. If you do it after the series it's okay, but doing it in the middle of the series (the rotation of players)- especially the keeper, because he is used to keeping under those conditions, the match environment. He seems to be in good batting form as well, so i don't know. It's a tricky one."

Nayan Doshi also talked about how some players like being rotated but some don't.

"I know a lot of guys who don't like to be rotated and some which do. It's a very personal thing. As a spinner you never want to be rotated because once you bowl, you want to keep bowling."

Always special to be here in India, excited for what will be a great series! pic.twitter.com/w3wWh1iQVb — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) February 4, 2021

Doshi was in favor of rotating express fast bowlers but sounded cynical about doing the same to wicketkeepers and batsmen. Jonny Bairstow and Ben Foakes are the other two wicketkeepers whom England can call upon once Jos Buttler returns home after the first Test.

Jos Buttler's performance against India in Tests

Jos Buttler

The 30-year-old is primarily known for his exploits in white-ball cricket, and many experts consider him one of the best in the business. However, Jos Buttler has slowly proven his worth in the longest format as well.

Discounting the ongoing Test in Chennai, Buttler has scored 2647 Test runs at an average of 34.7, including two hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

Against India, Butler has played 12 Tests, scoring 733 runs at an average of 43.12. Buttler's maiden Test century came against the Men In Blue at Trent Bridge in 2018 where he amassed 106 runs. His only other Test century came against Pakistan.