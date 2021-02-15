“Condition of pitch and EVM is same in India” - Twitterati in major debate over Chennai pitch

Ever since the second Test between India and England got underway on Saturday, the Chennai pitch has been a talking point.
From former cricketers to fans, everyone is having their say on the surface, which has offered prodigious turn right from Day 1.
The Indian players admitted they were aware the pitch would start turning from Day 1 and had prepared accordingly. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane even went on to describe the pitch as one expected in normal Indian conditions.
However, the opinions have been split right down the middle. Several former cricketers, including some from England, have criticized the nature of the pitch in Chennai.
Indian fans and some legends have, however, found nothing wrong with the Chepauk strip. Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions over the Chennai surface.
Indian fans give England a reality check over pitch drama
Indian fans were quick to recall the kind of pitches India play on when they tour England.
Former cricketers' mixed reactions over Chennai pitch
While some former cricketers clearly feel it’s not a 'Test' pitch, others wonder what the fuss is all about.
Team India in command in Chennai
Irrespective of the nature of the pitch, Team India find themselves in a strong position to win the second Test. They have taken a lead of over 380 runs on Day 3.
India captain Virat Kohli has demonstrated that it is not impossible to bat on the surface with a fine half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up five wickets in England’s first innings, is giving his skipper good company. Ashwin was unbeaten on 50 at the time of filing this report.
Earlier in the day, resuming at 54 for 1, India lost quick wickets. Rohit Sharma was stumped for 26, while Cheteshwar Pujara was run out in a bizarre manner for 7. Rishabh Pant, Rahane, and Axar Patel also fell cheaply before Kohli and Ashwin steadied the ship.Published 15 Feb 2021, 13:39 IST