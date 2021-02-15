“Condition of pitch and EVM is same in India” - Twitterati in major debate over Chennai pitch

Ever since the second Test between India and England got underway on Saturday, the Chennai pitch has been a talking point.

From former cricketers to fans, everyone is having their say on the surface, which has offered prodigious turn right from Day 1.

The Indian players admitted they were aware the pitch would start turning from Day 1 and had prepared accordingly. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane even went on to describe the pitch as one expected in normal Indian conditions.

However, the opinions have been split right down the middle. Several former cricketers, including some from England, have criticized the nature of the pitch in Chennai.

Indian fans and some legends have, however, found nothing wrong with the Chepauk strip. Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions over the Chennai surface.

Indian fans give England a reality check over pitch drama

Indian fans were quick to recall the kind of pitches India play on when they tour England.

#INDvENG #Pitch



Sunil Gavaskar Thug Life Edition:



"If you want to play straight balls go play on indoor or any academy" https://t.co/wjskxPsgCd pic.twitter.com/7ht4ADefjF — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) February 15, 2021

#Pitch #ENGvIND #INDvsENG

When they prepare green top and subcontinent batsmen get out/ injured at 150 km/hr bowling, batsman don’t know to bat..

When ball spins at 85 km/hr and batsmen don’t use feet/ soft hands here, pitch is very bad..

Learn to adapt & stop crying ! — TimeIsMoney (@TimeIsM29283207) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

#Pitch

Yes, it is turning but there is consistency in it, it doesn't have uneven bounce or evil things. It is turning and english spinners can't bowl at consistency then it's not our fault. #INDvENG — Raja Rahul (@K_I_N_G_Rahul) February 15, 2021

Condition of #Pitch and EVM is same in India, when opposition is about to lose they start criticizing them.#INDvsENG #ChennaiTest — OMKAR GAWARE1607 (@gaware1607) February 15, 2021

Yes sure.........



We're on it now

15 wickets in one day 🙄 #INDvsENG#pitch https://t.co/oJmqQOHKaJ — Vaibhavsing Pawar (@Vaibhavsing_) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Why complain about #Pitch @ECB_cricket ?



England has know to be father of cricket but today behaving like a kid



U hve m.ali & j.leach along with part time root

They hve doing well but still you complaining abt pitch 😆



I. E you don't want your spinners to perform well — Sai krishna p (@krishz14) February 15, 2021

A green #pitch which swings 2 feet and bounces wildly - ✅



A road where batsmen can pad up their averages - ✅



Ball turns and English batsmen get out for a low score when Indian batsmen have been able to score 300+ - "the pitch is bad😭"



Learn to play spin!#INDvENG — Shriram (@shriramsays) February 15, 2021

It seems that @ashwinravi99 and @imVkohli is himself sending a message that the pitch is not that much difficult for batting and one can bat if he grinds it out there. #INDvsENG #Pitch @ShaneWarne @cricketaakash @Swannyg66 @MichaelVaughan #INDvEND — Ayush kumar (@ush_ayush) February 15, 2021

Former cricketers' mixed reactions over Chennai pitch

Advertisement

While some former cricketers clearly feel it’s not a 'Test' pitch, others wonder what the fuss is all about.

Just to make it clear.India are a better team in these conditions.Have better spinners.Have more Bateman that have more skill of playing the spinning ball,but it’s still a very poor Test match Pitch..btw I have said it many times in UK when we have prepared Green ones #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 14, 2021

I have no problem at all with a pitch offering this much spin (hardly a surprise naturally). We prepare green pitches to suit our bowlers at home when deemed necessary so it’s fair game. We should be taking notes on how to excel from @ImRo45 @RishabhPant17 and @ashwinravi99 — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) February 14, 2021

Reality bites, as have India’s spinners. Pant, Ashwin and Foakes outstanding today. Pitch very tricky but worth repeating point made y’day, it has been very tricky from the start. Toss not decisive — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

I’m all for a good contest between bat and ball in test match cricket but this pitch in Chennai is unacceptable at test match level. You can’t have the ball going through the top of the surface on day 1 from the main part of the pitch. Ie not from the footmarks. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) February 14, 2021

There’s no diff between the ball seaming/spinning to much. We always want a fair contest between bat/ball. India have batted & bowled better than Eng in this match - simple. Conditions have been the same for both sides from ball one. But this is excessive & in favour of the ball https://t.co/lx31k7BqCl — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

Such a brave wicket to prepare for a Test match IN India when India are down in the series.



If India had lost the toss, they’d have gone down 2-0.



Very very brave!



Well tossed, @imVkohli 🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 14, 2021

Team India in command in Chennai

Irrespective of the nature of the pitch, Team India find themselves in a strong position to win the second Test. They have taken a lead of over 380 runs on Day 3.

India captain Virat Kohli has demonstrated that it is not impossible to bat on the surface with a fine half-century. Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up five wickets in England’s first innings, is giving his skipper good company. Ashwin was unbeaten on 50 at the time of filing this report.

Earlier in the day, resuming at 54 for 1, India lost quick wickets. Rohit Sharma was stumped for 26, while Cheteshwar Pujara was run out in a bizarre manner for 7. Rishabh Pant, Rahane, and Axar Patel also fell cheaply before Kohli and Ashwin steadied the ship.