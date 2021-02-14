England break 66-year-old Test record against India

The England cricket team set a new record of conceding the most Test runs in an innings without bowling any extras in the ongoing Test against India in Chennai.

India's first innings total of 329 did not include a single run through extras - no-ball, wide, bye, leg bye or other fielding penalties. This made it the highest ever team total in the history of Test cricket with no benefit from the bowling side.

The previous record was set by team India against Pakistan, back in 1954-55 in Lahore. The record stood for 66 years until England broke it.

India bowled out for 329, England struggle in response

England managed to bowl out India for a first-innings total of 329.

Resuming their innings at 300/6 on the 2nd Day, Team India could only manage to last 7.5 overs as they lost their remaining wickets for only 29 runs.

Young Rishabh Pant showed immense character once again to boost the team total, but received no support from the other end to keep going.

Axar Patel departed in the second over of the day while Ishant Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav departed without even troubling the scorers.

The last wicket was that of Mohammed Siraj, who lasted for just two deliveries before getting dismissed by Olly Stone.

In response, England have struggled so far, losing half their batting order for just 52 runs.

It will be interesting to see whether Joe Root's men are able to script a fightback in the Test that has been heavily dominated by India so far.

