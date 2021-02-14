Important to not feel too down about it: Graham Thorpe on game situation in Chennai

England batting coach Graham Thorpe has admitted that the side is disappointed with the huge deficit they are facing after two days of the second Test in Chennai.

He, however, added that it was important for the visitors to remain positive despite being on the backfoot.

After India posted 329 in their first innings, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ran through the England batting line-up with excellent figures of 5 for 43.

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel also picked up two scalps, including the big one of England skipper Joe Root for six. Speaking at a post-match conference, Graham Thorpe admitted that things did not go according to plan for England.

He said:

“We didn’t execute our plans. There were some good deliveries and fine catches as well from India today. We know we wanted to do better. We are definitely disappointed with the deficit in the game after two days. However, it is important we don’t allow ourselves to get too down about it.”

What a spell from R Ashwin!



He claimed his 29th Test five-wicket haul – the joint-seventh in the all-time list with Glenn McGrath 👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/7ja9lAqG2L — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

Some players are playing here for the first time: Graham Thorpe

Graham Thorpe, who played exactly 100 Tests for England, pointed out that there is some inexperience in this English line-up.

The 51-year-old believes this inexperience was exploited by India, who took full advantage of the home conditions. Thorpe continued:

“Sometimes when you are playing at home, you have certainly got an advantage. We all know about India’s record at home. Their spinners are experienced bowling on these surfaces. We have got some players who are playing for the first time in this part of the world. So we have to keep that in perspective for our players as well.”

When asked about how England are planning to tackle India’s spin challenge, Graham Thorpe, who was considered among the better batsmen against slow bowling, explained:

“While playing spin, you have to pick the length well. That puts you in a position to either be able to score or trust your defence, if you cannot actually score. That’s how we try to simplify the plan for the players.”

India ended Day 2 of the Chennai Test at 54 for 1 in their second innings, with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 25 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 7. The hosts now have an overall lead of 249 runs.