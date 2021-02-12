“IPL is something I would love to experience” - Joe Root

England Test captain Joe Root has candidly admitted that he would love to be a part of the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL) in the future.

Joe Root did not register for the 2021 edition of the IPL. In fact, he is yet to feature in the T20 tournament. The 30-year-old had entered the auction in 2018 but went unsold.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test against India in Chennai, Joe Root stated that he is keen to play in the IPL sometime in the near future. He said:

“At some point of my career, I am desperate to be a part of an IPL season. Hopefully, a few more beyond that as well. It is something I would love to experience, and love to be a part of.”

Terming the decision not to put his name in the auction for the upcoming IPL season as a difficult one, Joe Root asserted that it was the right move under the circumstances. The England skipper explained:

“With the amount of international cricket, and Test cricket in particular this year, didn’t feel like it was the right time (to enter the IPL auction). I didn’t feel like I could throw in all my energy into it, which it deserves. And, I don’t think it would set me up and set English cricket up best with what’s to come. Very difficult decision. Hopefully, next year, there’s more of an opportunity to potentially be part of the IPL or at least be in the auction.”

Joe Root not part of England’s T20I squad

Despite his stupendous form in Test cricket, Joe Root has not been included in England’s T20I squad for the five-match series against India. The team is led by Eoin Morgan and includes Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes. Jos Buttler will also return after being rested for three Tests.

Ahead of the first Test against India, Joe Root had admitted that he still harbours ambitions of playing in the T20 World Cup to be held later in the year. He told BBC’s Test Match Special:

"Absolutely, I would love to be a part of that World Cup squad, I love playing all three formats, everything is a different challenge. I haven't had the opportunity to play a huge amount of T20 games in the last few years, but I am also aware of the guys who are playing some amazing cricket, they are brilliant players and fully deserve their chance. But if I get an opportunity, all I can do is try to score as many runs as I can when it comes to T20 games."

Joe Root last played a T20I for England in May 2019, against Pakistan in Cardiff.