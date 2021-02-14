Isa Guha backs England to go past 200, Harbhajan Singh comes up with a cheeky reply

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh responded with a cheeky tweet to a post by Isa Guha, stating that England will go past 200 in their first innings of the second Test in Chennai.

Harbhajan replied to Guha that the visitors will definitely go past 200, but in both innings combined!

With the pitch turning square, experts have been busy predicting how England will fare on day two in Chennai.

Harbhajan, in fact, had tweeted on Saturday that the match would end in 3 to 3.5 days.

Yes sure in both innings https://t.co/PD00900jZs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 14, 2021

Apart from England’s total, Isa Guha also predicted four wickets for Axar Patel, two wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin, three wickets for Kuldeep Yadav and one wicket for Mohammed Siraj.

She also backed England to finish only 50 runs behind India's first-inning score and predicted that Ben Stokes would get runs (Stokes was bowled by Ashwin for 18).

Guha’s tweet was in response to one by Australia’s spin wizard Shane Warne, who predicted that India would go past 350 in their first innings and bowl out England for 157.

My prediction for today’s play in the second test between England and India in Chennai !!! India all out 359 and batting again by no later than tea - after bowling England out for 157 !!! @nassercricket @isaguha @harbhajan_singh @MichaelVaughan @robkey612 @SkyCricket @FoxCricket — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 14, 2021

England batting dismantled on crumbling Chennai surface

Resuming their innings on 300 for 6, India were all out for 329 early on Day 2. Rishabh Pant was left stranded on 58 not out as the Indian tail collapsed.

Axar Patel perished for his overnight score of 5 while Kuldeep Yadav and Ishant Sharma were back in the hut without scoring.

Mohammed Siraj was the last man dismissed, for four. For England, Moeen Ali returned figures of 4 for 128 and Olly Stone 3 for 47.

Axar Patel's maiden Test wicket – Joe Root 💥



What a way to start your Test career!#INDvENG | #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/pgxWOX6G8N — ICC (@ICC) February 14, 2021

In response, England crumbled to 39 for 4 at lunch.

Rory Burns was trapped lbw by Ishant for a duck while Dom Sibley (16) was sent back by Ashwin. Debutant Axar got the massive scalp of England captain Joe Root (6), who top-edged one straight to short fine leg.

Dan Lawrence’s (9) poor run continued as he jabbed one from Ashwin to short leg just before lunch. England lost half their side when Stokes was outfoxed by Ashwin in the second session.

The England all-rounder missed one from the off-spinner that drifted in and turned past the bat to disturb the stumps.