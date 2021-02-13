Joe Root reveals the secret behind England’s recent overseas success in Tests 

Joe Root has attributed England's six-match winning streak in overseas Tests to building big partnerships and taking 20 wickets consistently.

England put up a thoroughly professional display to hand India a 227-run defeat in the first Test of the four-match series in Chennai.

Speaking at the toss of the second Test, Joe Root analyzed England’s impressive overseas run in recent times. He pointed out:

“We have had very big partnerships with the bat. We have made big first innings runs. And, we have been smart by taking 20 wickets in different conditions. That will be the challenge again. We’ve obviously come from Sri Lanka, having lost the toss twice there, and found ways of winning the games.”

The 30-year-old expressed that he is confident England will maintain their winning momentum. However, he was quick to admit that doing well in India is a different challenge altogether. Joe Root asserted:

“There is no reason why we can’t do well. We have proved to ourselves that we can. We are full of confidence after last week. We will come hard again and we know the hard work starts now.”

India won the toss and decided to bat first in the second Test at Chepauk.

"It's an opportunity for us to get in the game early" - Joe Root on bowling first

Joe Root

The England captain said the visitors would have also batted first had they won the toss. However, he preferred to look at the positives and added:

“It is an opportunity for us to get in the game early, try and take some early wickets, try and get ahead of things. We have got a very exciting attack. It’s fresh, ready to go, and full of energy. So, hopefully we can make some inroads this morning.”

England made four changes to their playing XI from the first Test, bringing in Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, and Olly Stone. Asked about the much-debated decision to rest James Anderson, Joe Root explained:

“As we mentioned with Jimmy, we are looking to get as much cricket out of him as we can. Rest gives him the best chance of being ready for the next two Tests. Coming to this surface, we were trying to find the attack we think balances best to try and take 20 wickets. I feel that we are definitely in a position to do that with these guys.”

England got off to a brilliant start with the ball, with Olly Stone dismissing Shubman Gill for a duck. But Rohit Sharma raced to a half-century to lift India in the second Test.