"No wonder there was an earthquake" - Twitter erupts as Kuldeep Yadav makes Test comeback

Kuldeep Yadav has finally made his Test comeback after a gap of more than two years. He comes into the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, who had a rather poor outing in the first Test.
Team India have made three changes to their line-up for the second Test against England. All-rounder Axar Patel, who missed the first Test due to a knee injury, is making his Test debut, replacing Washington Sundar. The 21-year-old missed out even after scoring 85* in the first Test.
Speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second Test, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the side.
Fans on Twitter couldn't believe Kuldeep Yadav is playing
Fans took to Twitter and were happy that the Indian team management finally gave Kuldeep Yadav a richly-deserved chance. Everyone had become so used to seeing the 26-year-old being sidelined that they almost couldn't believe he was playing.
Some fans also congratulated Axar Patel on his Test debut and wished him well. They felt Sundar was unlucky to miss out, but the general reaction was that the right decision was made. Here is what they had to say:
Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut against Australia back in 2017. However, he has played only six Tests since. Despite picking up 24 wickets, the left-arm wrist-spinner was inexplicably ignored on a number of occasions.
The 26-year-old had last played a Test match in January 2019 in Sydney, where he managed a five-wicket haul. He will be itching to do well and prove a point after returning to the Test fold.
Team India decided to bat first and lost Shubman Gill for a duck. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease now.Published 13 Feb 2021, 10:26 IST