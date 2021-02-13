"No wonder there was an earthquake" - Twitter erupts as Kuldeep Yadav makes Test comeback

Kuldeep Yadav has finally made his Test comeback after a gap of more than two years. He comes into the playing XI in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, who had a rather poor outing in the first Test.

Team India have made three changes to their line-up for the second Test against England. All-rounder Axar Patel, who missed the first Test due to a knee injury, is making his Test debut, replacing Washington Sundar. The 21-year-old missed out even after scoring 85* in the first Test.

Axar Patel makes his Test debut for India 👏



He gets his cap from Virat Kohli.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LowHqxx0jx — ICC (@ICC) February 13, 2021

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the second Test, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the side.

Fans on Twitter couldn't believe Kuldeep Yadav is playing

Fans took to Twitter and were happy that the Indian team management finally gave Kuldeep Yadav a richly-deserved chance. Everyone had become so used to seeing the 26-year-old being sidelined that they almost couldn't believe he was playing.

Some fans also congratulated Axar Patel on his Test debut and wished him well. They felt Sundar was unlucky to miss out, but the general reaction was that the right decision was made. Here is what they had to say:

Glad for Kuldeep Yadav. Between Washington and him, he is the better bowler. #INDvENG — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) February 13, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav in Playing XI for 2nd test between #INDvENG



Indian fans to @BCCI : pic.twitter.com/fUjYubgizX — Aman_Chain (@Amanprabhat9) February 13, 2021

#IndvEng



Big match for Kuldeep Yadav who last played a Test for India in January 2019. He took a five-wicket haul in that match. An opportunity for him to get going again. — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav in.... no wonder there was an earthquake yesterday. #INDvsENG — sonali (@samtanisonali1) February 13, 2021

This is the spin combination India would have gone in with in the first test if Axar Patel had been fit. Siraj is a fine exponent of reverse swing so could be effective and to that extent, the absence of Bumrah might not be as big on this surface. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Axar Patel making his Test debut, he missed out of the first Test due to knee injury. Welcome back, Axar. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 13, 2021

Ashwin, Kuldeep and Axar look a far more potent spin attack than Ashwin, Nadeem and Sundar.

Sundar did nothing wrong with the bat but was mostly underwhelming with the ball in both the Tests he played.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) February 13, 2021

Did they drop Washington Sundar lol #INDvENG its #Chepauk and he is a chennai boy who did well in the Last test when the big names failed in the first innings. Typical #ViratKohli atrocities. — ஈழ அறவோன் Aravon (@KPRJGhostEelam) February 13, 2021

Hard on Washington sundar to miss out. He scored a brilliant 85* in the first test.#INDvENG — Kapil Manocha (@KapilManocha1) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Kuldeep in the playing XI no surprise, Bumrah not in the team certainly is. India taking a leaf out of England’s playbook and rotating fast bowlers. Good tactic you think? Remember, Bumrah had missed last Test in Australia because of a niggle — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 13, 2021

Big toss to win if the pitch report is indeed accurate. Good to see Kuldeep back in and I suspected Bumrah might be rested. 7 changes across the teams..... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 13, 2021

India won the toss and choose to bat first #INDvsENG Le Virat kohli: pic.twitter.com/qM2WRJhMeg — Vicky (@Stephan53457462) February 13, 2021

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav last took a wicket with the red ball in Sept 2019 for India A.



In his last Test in Sydney in Jan 2019, he took a five-wicket haul.#INDvsENG — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) February 13, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav made his Test debut against Australia back in 2017. However, he has played only six Tests since. Despite picking up 24 wickets, the left-arm wrist-spinner was inexplicably ignored on a number of occasions.

The 26-year-old had last played a Test match in January 2019 in Sydney, where he managed a five-wicket haul. He will be itching to do well and prove a point after returning to the Test fold.

Team India decided to bat first and lost Shubman Gill for a duck. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease now.