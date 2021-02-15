"Once in a generation player!"- Twitterati hails Ravichandran Ashwin for his epic hundred

Ravichandran Ashwin provided a timely reminder of his batting prowess by scoring his fifth Test hundred, his first against England, on a raging turner at the Chepauk.

Playing arguably his finest Test innings, Ravichandran Ashwin scored a hundred and bagged a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test for the third time. Only England's Sir Ian Botham (5) has achieved the feat on more occasions.

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Twitterati hail Ravichandran Ashwin's phenomenal knock

A lot has been said about the pitch in Chennai. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was especially vocal about how poor the pitch is for Test cricket, as there was prodigious turn on the first day, and batting has been a difficult proposition.

However, true to his observation at the end of the second day, Ravichandran Ashwin provided a fabulous demonstration of how runs can be scored on a turning pitch.

Current and former players as well fans lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his brilliant knock, which has all but put the game beyond England. Here is what some of them said on Twitter in this regard:

When the whole whole world talks about it being a bad wicket,@ashwinravi99 gets a 100 batting at 7. I hope this lessens the doubts in all the pundits head. A certain game plan and implicit trust in defence gives you a great chance of doing well in this Chennai wicket #legend — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 15, 2021

Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 15, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿: it’s a bad pitch

🇮🇳: ‘Ravichandran Ashwin scores a ton’



🔥#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) February 15, 2021

Chepauk applauds you, the country applauds you 👏 Ashwin, what an all round performance! @ashwinravi99 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 15, 2021

Well played, just a terrific knock that was on a tough spinning surface ! India have now made 614 runs with one wicket in hand https://t.co/vWWcNGrX49 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 15, 2021

Fair summer for Ravichandran Ashwin, who feared he would miss selection in Adelaide. Ashwin has since silenced Steve Smith, batted India to that gutsy SCG draw while sparring with Tim Paine and backed up a five-fer by smacking a century on this supposed Chennai minefield #INDvENG — Sam Landsberger 🗯 (@SamLandsberger) February 15, 2021

The absolute joy, fist pump and celebration by Siraj after Ashwin scored the century tells you everything about the Spirit and Unity of Indian Cricket Team!

Well played Ravichandran Ashwin - Once in a generation player!

Arise and applaud everyone!#INDvENG #Ashwin pic.twitter.com/Xq28laZsFh — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) February 15, 2021

LEGEND 👏👏

Ravichandran Ashwin 🙌

Surely one of my favourite test knock ever.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WxFFxUx0J0 — Alok Ranjan (@itsalokranjan) February 15, 2021

5 wickets and 100... 5th Test 100



And This one is truly very very special.... 👑 #RavichandranAshwin 🔥



Century + Fifer in a Test match



Ian Botham - 5 times

Ravi Ashwin - 3 times*

Gary Sobers - 2 times

Jacques Kallis - 2 times

Shakib Al Hasan - 2 times#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/V2YGVuq7CY — V I J U V I J A Y A N (@vijuvijayan6) February 15, 2021

Champion stuff @ashwinravi99



🏏 Hits a 100

🏏Took 5 wickets & gave sub 2 runs/over



🏆Now he will bowl us to victory 🏆



Come On India 🇮🇳#INDvsENG #RavichandranAshwin — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) February 15, 2021

Earlier on Day 3, a flurry of wickets saw the hosts slump to 106-6 when Ravichandran Ashwin arrived at the crease.

However, in the company of captain Virat Kohli, Ashwin forged a near 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket that all but ended the game as a contest.

After the departure of Kohli, Ashwin started playing a few more strokes, scoring 23 runs in the company of last man Mohammed Siraj to bring up an imperious hundred. By the time Ashwin departed for 106, Team India's lead had swelled to 481 runs.

England, facing a mammoth task to avoid a heavy defeat, closed Day 3 on a perilous 53/3. With Axar Patel taking two wickets and Ashwin one, Team India will eye a swift finish on Day 4.