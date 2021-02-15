"Once in a generation player!"- Twitterati hails Ravichandran Ashwin for his epic hundred

Ravichandran Ashwin provided a timely reminder of his batting prowess by scoring his fifth Test hundred, his first against England, on a raging turner at the Chepauk.
Playing arguably his finest Test innings, Ravichandran Ashwin scored a hundred and bagged a five-wicket haul in an innings in the same Test for the third time. Only England's Sir Ian Botham (5) has achieved the feat on more occasions.
Twitterati hail Ravichandran Ashwin's phenomenal knock
A lot has been said about the pitch in Chennai. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was especially vocal about how poor the pitch is for Test cricket, as there was prodigious turn on the first day, and batting has been a difficult proposition.
However, true to his observation at the end of the second day, Ravichandran Ashwin provided a fabulous demonstration of how runs can be scored on a turning pitch.
Current and former players as well fans lauded Ravichandran Ashwin for his brilliant knock, which has all but put the game beyond England. Here is what some of them said on Twitter in this regard:
Earlier on Day 3, a flurry of wickets saw the hosts slump to 106-6 when Ravichandran Ashwin arrived at the crease.
However, in the company of captain Virat Kohli, Ashwin forged a near 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket that all but ended the game as a contest.
After the departure of Kohli, Ashwin started playing a few more strokes, scoring 23 runs in the company of last man Mohammed Siraj to bring up an imperious hundred. By the time Ashwin departed for 106, Team India's lead had swelled to 481 runs.
England, facing a mammoth task to avoid a heavy defeat, closed Day 3 on a perilous 53/3. With Axar Patel taking two wickets and Ashwin one, Team India will eye a swift finish on Day 4.Published 15 Feb 2021, 17:32 IST