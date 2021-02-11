"Probably the worst surface I’ve seen" - Jofra Archer on the Chennai pitch

Jofra Archer has termed the Chennai pitch the "worst surface" he has ever seen, with bits missing and plenty of rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. The England seamer said he and his team were confident of picking up nine Indian wickets on the fifth day as the pitch deteriorated.

England bowled India out in 58.1 overs in the second innings to register a confidence-boosting win in the first Test. In his column for the Daily Mail, Jofra Archer said they were hopeful of wrapping up the Indian innings even though the hosts are used to playing in such conditions.

"On the fifth day it was probably the worst surface I’ve seen — its orange colour, bits missing, rough patches for the bowlers to aim at. When we walked out in search of nine wickets on the fifth day, I was very hopeful we would complete the job — although these India players have big reputations and are at home, so should be able to cope with conditions better than anyone. So, I didn’t expect us to skittle them. Equally, I didn’t expect it to finish not long after afternoon drinks," Jofra Archer wrote.

Jofra Archer also explained that winning a Test match against an opposition of India's caliber was an "indescribable feeling."

"I’ve played in tournaments around the world, and had success, but winning a Test is one of those indescribable feelings, especially against a really good team. Nothing compares," added Jofra Archer.

On the back of their latest win, England have moved atop the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) table. The Three Lions need to continue their good form as they have to win two of their next three matches in the series to book a place in the WTC final.

"I can perform to the same level again" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer in action

Jofra Archer picked up just three wickets in the Test match, but he did trouble the Indian batsmen, especially in the first innings with the new ball. The 25-year-old, who talked about England's rotation policy, is confident of doing well in back-to-back Test matches.

Advertisement

"There are only three days between Tests, and we use a rotation policy for the fast bowlers, but I have played back-to-back Tests before and, even though the heat can be taxing here, I know I can perform to the same level again," Archer said.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association are set to allow 15000 spectators for the second Test, which starts on 13th February.