“Sorry, Ro” - Ritika Sajdeh finds someone cuter than hubby Rohit Sharma 

Team India opener Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh has shared a humorous video on social media, claiming she has found someone cuter than her husband.

The Indian cricketers and their families are currently enjoying their holidays in the UK. The Indian team has been granted a three-week break from the bio-bubble, following the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. India lost the final by eight wickets despite two full days of the Test being lost to rain.

On Tuesday, Ritika posted a video on her Instagram story featuring Rohit Sharma and a dog. The cricketer’s wife captioned the post:

“Sorry Ro, you’re not the cutest on the set anymore.”

A screengrab of Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma also shared a laid-back picture with his wife Ritika on his Instagram handle. The 34-year-old looked relaxed and composed in the company of his better half.

Earlier, the Indian limited-overs vice-captain had also shared a post while spending time with daughter Samaira. He uploaded a picture, which also featured Ajinkya Rahane’s daughter, with the caption:

“If you want to learn to be happy, let a kid remind you how! Pure joy with these cuties.”

Apart from Rohit Sharma, other Team India members like Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Ravichandran Ashwin have also been giving fans a glimpse at how they are spending their time.

Former England cricketer wants Rohit Sharma to replace Virat Kohli as T20I captain

In the wake of India’s defeat in the WTC final to an impressive New Zealand outfit, the captaincy debate has come to the forefront again. According to former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, Rohit Sharma should take over from Virat Kohli as T20I captain, keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind. Panesar told CricBouncer:

“Well, I think the T20 captaincy probably should be given to Rohit Sharma, he does really well for Mumbai Indians. You know Virat Kohli is under pressure here because if his team doesn’t perform in the five-match series against England and loses ICC T20 World Cup 2021, then you know what will happen."

The T20 World Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The tournament was originally set to be held in India but had to be shifted owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Before the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma will be in action in the five-match Test series in England. This will be followed by the second half of IPL 2021, which will also be staged in the UAE.

