Team India head coach Ravi Shastri shares selfie from sunny day at Wimbledon

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has shared a picture of himself attending the prestigious Wimbledon tennis tournament in the UK. Wimbledon 2021 began on June 28 and will go on till July 11.

The Indian cricket team is currently in England for a long tour. They lost the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton, after which they have been given a three-week break, ahead of the five-match Test series against England.

Utilizing the opportunity, Ravi Shastri on Thursday decided to attend the Wimbledon Championships in London. Tweeting a selfie from the venue, the India coach shared the caption:

“Great to be back on a sunny day at @Wimbledon. Great tradition. Centre court beckons in a bit.”

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are currently in the line of fire after India failed to win yet another ICC tournament. While India dominated the WTC, they faltered in the final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Apart from Team India’s lackadaisical performance, their team selection for the big match has also come under the scanner, with the decision to play two spinners on a swinging pitch back-firing.

Earlier, India had lost the 2019 World Cup semi-final as well, again going down to New Zealand in Manchester. On that occasion as well Ravi Shastri was the coach while Kohli was the captain.

Reetinder Sodhi feels Rahul Dravid is in line to replace Ravi Shastri

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi has stated that Rahul Dravid is in line to take over from Ravi Shastri as the head coach of the Indian team. Ravi Shastri’s contract as Team India coach will expire after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup towards the end of the year.

Incidentally, Dravid is coaching the Indian limited-overs squad, which is in Sri Lanka to play three ODIs and three T20Is. Speaking to India News Sports, Sodhi said:

“First of all, we have to acknowledge that Ravi Shastri has done a great job as coach. And yes, his contract is coming to an end. But let’s think about it… a temporary arrangement and that too Rahul Dravid? I think it’s virtually impossible. If he is going to Sri Lanka as the head coach, somewhere it’s a clear indication that he is in line. If there’s anyone that can replace Ravi Shastri as coach, that person in Rahul Dravid.”

Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2021

With Ravi Shastri as coach, India defeated Australia Down Under in consecutive Test series. However, the 59-year-old hasn’t been able to guide India to a win in any ICC event.

