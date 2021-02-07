"The decline has started" - Twitterati slams Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for getting out inside 3 overs in Chennai

English off-spinner Dom Bess sent Twitter in a swirl as he dismissed India's captain and vice-captain, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, in consecutive overs. He became the first spinner to dismiss the pair on Indian soil since December 2017.
Virat Kohli, coming off a two-month-long break, played more defensive than usual for his 11. The pitch was playing tricks and the ball showed massive turn every now and then. Dom Bess, on his part, kept on bowling straight deliveries to extract purchase from the rough outside the off-stump.
On the fourth delivery of the 24th over, Bess looped the delivery wide of the off-stump and enticed Kohli to play at it. The skipper took the bait and went for a hard push only to give a catch off his inside edge to short leg.
Ajinkya Rahane replaced Virat Kohli on the crease, but his stint also didn't last or long. He played five balls, all defensive strokes before advancing on the sixth to hit an uppish drive to the left of the cover. England skipper Joe Root intervened with a breath-taking catch and sent the vice-captain packing.
Twitterati wasn't pleased with the batting from two of India's most experienced campaigners. Following are the best of the reactions.
Twitter slams Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane for losing wickets inside 3 overs
England on top in Chennai on Sunday
Like Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, India's openers also gifted away their wickets on Sunday. Rohit Sharma was the first to depart for six runs, after he poked on a rising delivery by Jofra Archer.
Shubman Gill batted elegantly for his 29 but couldn't control his instincts and drove an easy delivery in the air. 38-year-old James Anderson dived like a teenager to grab the catch at mid-on.
The onus is again on India's batting heroes from their tour Down Under - Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. The target is massive and it will require a momentous effort from the duo if India needs to save this game from this position.Published 07 Feb 2021, 14:37 IST