Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's picture from Day 1 turned into a meme by Twitterati

Team India had a hard day on the field on Day 1 of the Chennai Test against England. But Twitterati found a way to amuse themselves as they made a picture of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli go viral.

England dominated the first day of play as they finished at 263-3, with skipper Joe Root being unbeaten on 128. After picking up two wickets in the first session, the Indian bowlers had to toil hard as Dom Sibley and Root stitched together a 200-run partnership.

With England dominating proceedings on Day 1 of the first Test and the Chennai pitch looking placid, bored fans turned to Twitter for some excitement. They had a field day in making a meme out of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's reaction.

Twitter turns Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's picture into a meme

The incident occurred when Joe Root drove Shahbaz Nadeem, and the two Indian players were checking whether the ball would reach the boundary. Here is how Twitter turned that innocuous incident into a viral picture.

Rishabh Pant makes fun at Washington Sundar' expense

It was a frustrating day for the Indian bowlers as the Chennai pitch wasn't offering much, and the English batsman showing a lot of patience. Rishabh Pant, who is known for making funny remarks behind the stumps, was also in his element as he quipped at one point - "Mera naam hai Washington; Mujhe jana hai DC" (My name is Washington; I want to go DC). He said this to off-spinner Washington Sundar, referring to the capital of the USA.

India will have their task cut out on the Day 2 of the Chennai Test. With Joe Root in ominous form, England look set to post a big first innings total. For the hosts, Jasprit Bumrah was the most threatening bowler, picking up two wickets on Friday.

It remains to bee seen how Indian skipper Virat Kohli rallies his troops today.