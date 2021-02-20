Virat Kohli shares pictures of intense workout session ahead of pink-ball Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli has shared pictures of his workout session at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. India take on England in a day-night Test at the Motera on February 24, with the four-match series locked at one apiece

Looking intense and motivated in his workout, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared a few pictures of his training session along with the caption:

“Consistency is the key."

Before Kohli, all-rounder Hardik Pandya had also shared pictures of the Indian team’s training session at the Motera gym.

The Indian captain was under pressure going into the second Test, having lost four Tests in a row amidst a growing clamour to replace him with Ajinkya Rahane.

After getting dismissed for a duck in the first innings of the second Test, Virat Kohli scored a crucial half-century in the second on a tough batting surface. That helped Kohli and co. win the Test handsomely by 317 runs and make a strong comeback in the series.

Virat Kohli opens up on battle with depression

In a recent conversation with renowned commentator Mark Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast, Virat Kohli opened up on his battle with depression during India's tour of England in 2014.

Virat Kohli had a disastrous tour that year, returning scores of 1, 8, 25, 0, 39, 28, 0,7, 6 and 20 in five Tests, averaging a meagre 13.4 in ten innings. Looking back at the series, the Indian captain admitted:

"Yes, I did” (suffer from depression)...it's not a great feeling to wake up knowing that you won't be able to score runs, and I think all batsmen have felt that at some stage, you are not in control of anything at all. You just don't understand how to get over it. That was a phase when I literally couldn't do anything to overturn things...I felt like I was the loneliest guy in the world.”

Virat Kohli added that he felt alone despite there being people around to help him. He, however, realised that he needed professional help, saying in this regard:

"Personally for me, that was a revelation that you could feel that lonely even though you a part of a big group. I won't say I didn't have people who I could speak to but not having a professional to speak to who could understand what I was going through completely, I think was a huge factor. I think I would like to see it change."

With the win in Chennai, Virat Kohli equalled MS Dhoni’s record of most home wins (21) as India's Test captain. India need to win the Test series to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, while England need to win both Tests.