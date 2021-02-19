Hardik Pandya posts pictures of India’s workout session from Motera gym

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has shared pictures of the Indian team’s workout session from the gym at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. He described the facilities being provided as ‘magnificent’. Hardik Pandya's teammates Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant are also in the picture.

Taking to Twitter, Hardik Pandya shared pictures from the gym and wrote:

“As if the stadium in itself wasn’t enough... the high-performance gym setup has surpassed all expectations. Magnificent!”

The all-rounder earlier posted a selfie from the Motera Stadium, where the pink-ball Test between India and England will begin on February 24th. While posing from one of the stands at the Motera Stadium, he wrote:

“It feels surreal to be out here at the world’s largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent.”

The recently constructed Motera Stadium, also known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, is the largest cricket stadium in the world and the second-largest stadium overall. The Motera Stadium has a seating capacity of 110,000. The Rungrado May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, is the world's largest stadium with a seating capacity of 114,000.

With the four-match series tied 1-1, the third Test is of great importance to both sides. Team India need one win to progress to the World Test Championship (WTC) final while England needs to win both the remaining Tests to qualify.

Hardik Pandya hasn’t played a Test since 2018

Although Hardik Pandya is part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing England series, he is yet to get a look in. In fact, the 27-year-old hasn’t played a Test for India since 2018.

Pandya was not chosen for the Test series in Australia despite impressing in the shorter formats Down Under. Indian captain Virat Kohli had made it clear that Hardik Pandya will find a place in the Test team only when he is fit enough to bowl.

Following India’s Test win in Chennai, the all-rounder was seen training with the pink ball. However, he did not bowl during the net session. Pandya batted against the likes of Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham and Shahbaz Nadeem and also did a few laps of the ground.

In 11 Tests till date, Hardik Pandya has scored 532 with one hundred and four fifties at an average of 31.29. With the ball, he has picked up 17 wickets at an average of 31.05. This includes a five-wicket haul against England in Nottingham in August of 2018.