When an 18-year-old Hardik Pandya destroyed the bowlers in a local tournament [Watch]

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has become an asset for the Indian cricket team in all formats. The Baroda-based star came into the limelight after his terrific performances for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

The Mumbai-based franchise signed him for a mere INR 10 lakh in the IPL Auction 2015. Since then, MI have won four IPL titles, with Hardik playing a pivotal role in their success.

The Mumbai Indians talent scouts would have noticed him playing for Baroda in the domestic circuit. Before gaining a place in his state team, Hardik Pandya competed in multiple local tournaments.

An old video of him destroying the opposition bowlers in Anand Premier League 2011 final has gone viral on social media. A Twitter user took the clip from Hardik's Facebook account and shared it on the micro-blogging platform.

How Hardik Pandya has solved many problems of the Indian cricket team

The Indian cricket team needed a pace-bowling all-rounder before the two significant ICC events in England, and their search ended when they gave Hardik Pandya a chance on the 2016 Australian tour.

After Pandya's debut, the Indian cricket team won the Asia Cup 2016, reached the ICC T20 World Cup 2016 semifinals, finished runners-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and lost in the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya picked up a nasty back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. He recovered from that blow and played in the IPL and the World Cup in 2019.

However, the 27-year-old complained of back pain again after India's first T20I against South Africa that year.

Later, he had to undergo back surgery in London. Hardik Pandya returned to the Indian cricket team last month, but hasn't regularly bowled since his comeback.

He has played as a pure batsman and still managed to make an impact, as evidenced by his Man of the Series trophy in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia.