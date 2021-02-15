Watch: Ben Stokes entertains Chennai crowd with handstand; leaves Twitterati in splits

Even as Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin piled on the runs in Chennai, England all-rounder Ben Stokes found a way to entertain the crowd in the sweltering heat.

Just before the 62nd over of India's second innings, Ben Stokes went behind the wicket-keeper and stood on his hands.

The 29-year-old even walked on his hands and maintained the handstand for a good 10 seconds, getting loud cheers from the crowd. Here's a video of the same:

Ben Stokes has had a middling series so far. He was brilliant with the bat in the first Test, scoring a flamboyant 82 off just 118 balls in the first innings. Stokes also took the all-important wicket of Virat Kohli in the second essay to seal the game for his team.

However, he hasn't played much of a part in the second Test. Joe Root gave Stokes just two overs to bowl in India's first innings on a spin-favoring Chennai wicket.

While batting, he played nicely for his 18 runs but was castled by a ripper from Ravichandran Ashwin. Stokes is unlikely to get a chance to bowl in the second dig.

Ben Stokes handstand leaves Twitterati in splits

Irrespective of his performances, Ben Stokes' handstand tickled the ribs of netizens on Twitter.

While some sought a handstanding competition between Stokes and Rishabh Pant, others found hope for England's win from his show of athleticism.

Ben Stokes and Rishabh Pant should have a stand-off! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZGx3qrGbx8 — KS? (@BaachaBaachi) February 15, 2021

Ben Stokes hand walk shows tremendous strength and balance he has. If these two aspects come together well when he bats,then you never know....we have seen some extraordinary efforts in the recent past. Blame me for being cautiously optimistic,but pile on the runs#INDvsENG — Jairam Kulkarni (@Jaikulki) February 15, 2021

Ashwin can't do that Hand stand.. so Ben Stokes is clearly the best all rounder. #INDvsENG — 🕊️ (@TheEntryFragger) February 15, 2021

Ben Stokes is such an alpha bro #ENGvIND — Kushagr Tiwari (@TiwariKushagr4) February 15, 2021

When Ashwin is bowling to Ben Stokes.



Ben Stokes 👇 pic.twitter.com/kh9OoSPQlG — ∆nkit🏏🇮🇳 (@Armchair_critic) February 15, 2021

That's one way to grab your captain's attention 😂



Joe just hand him the ball already! 😅#BenStokes #INDvENG #Stokes pic.twitter.com/l2blMWgNpm — Aditya Bedi (@BediAditya) February 15, 2021

Ben Stokes carrying dronagiri parvat to give sanjivani buti to sore England bowlers ahead of 3rd Test.



CC: @FarziCricketer #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/iDgWKuipAm — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 15, 2021

England started day three on a great note, getting rid of India's middle-order in the first session itself.

However, skipper Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a masterclass to tilt the game in favor of the hosts. The duo notched their respective half-centuries and lifted India from 106-6 to 202-7.

It will require a momentous effort from all the English batsmen if they have to save this Test going forward. England will look towards Ben Stokes to recreate something close to what he did at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes.