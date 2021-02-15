Watch: Fan breaches bio-bubble during India vs England Test; tries to shake hands with players

A spectator viewing the India vs England Test breached the bio-secure bubble during the lunch break on day 3. A young fan was seen coming down from the stands and over the boundary rope as he ran in to shake hands with the England players.

A video of the same has since gone viral on social media, with many fans from the stadium uploading a clip of the incident.

Fan from the C stands jumped into the stadiums to meet the players and @englandcricket players straightaway refused to meet him because of the Covid protocol ..Fans should understand the situation what we are going through how much this player's suffering in bio bubble pic.twitter.com/gy6mmggg40 — Santhana Kumar (@sandy_twitz) February 15, 2021

The incident happened after India and England walked off the field to take lunch on day 3. The young fan climbed the Chepauk fence before running straight into the ground.

With no policemen stopping the youngster, he ran towards the England players practicing in the middle. However, the players and coaching staff refused to shake hands with the player, keeping in mind the bio-bubble protocol in place for the series.

The stadium staff finally got their act together as the England players asked the fan to go back. The youngster, wearing an India jersey, later ran back and climbed the fence to go back into the stands. Media reports then disclosed he was escorted out of the stadium by police and ground officials.

India vs England Test sees first bio-bubble breach

Bio bubble breached , a fan just entered the ground and tried to shake hands with trott #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/LaAFys2mSA — Rabin StarK (@RABINSK) February 15, 2021

This marks the first instance of a bio-bubble protocol breach during the India vs England series. So far, the return of fans to the stadium has been handled safely, with both teams and spectators observing due diligence.

The 2nd India vs England Test marks the first-time fans return to an Indian stadium for an international fixture. From sanitizing the ball every time it goes over the rope to regular temperature checks, fans inside the stadium have had to follow strict guidelines as they observe the safety guidelines.