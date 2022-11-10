IND vs ENG weather update: Adelaide weather on November 10 ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final match

There is a slight chance of rain playing a spoilsport during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide. India will lock horns with England in the second semi-final of the tournament at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

While there is a small chance of precipitation at the start of the game, the weather is expected to improve as the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final progresses. However, a full 40 overs of action is likely to unfurl on Thursday.

Team India topped the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with four wins from five games. Their only defeat in the Super 12 stage came at the hands of South Africa, who eventually bowed out after losing to the Netherlands.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have led the charge with the bat, while young Arshdeep Singh has starred with the ball for the Men in Blue. While the Indian think tank will be wary of skipper Rohit Sharma's inconsistency, the players will fancy themselves a win and book a berth in the final.

England, on the other hand, finished second in the Group 1 points table. Jos Buttler and Co. had a humble start to the T20 World Cup, securing only three points from as many games. However, they peaked at the right time, winning their last two group games and will be buzzing with confidence ahead of Thursday's semi-final.

They have proven match-winners on their side, who can take the game away from the opposition single-handedly. The players have had a good go in the league games and will hope to keep the momentum going in the knockouts.

Adelaide weather on November 10 - Little drizzle predicted

Many group games have been disrupted by rain in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While fans witnessed an uninterrupted game in the first semi-final, there is a chance of a delayed start in the second game.

Adelaide's weather forecast suggests that there is a six percent chance of precipitation at the start of the game. However, the skies will become clearer as the game progresses.

The temperature during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final will hover between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 75 percent during the all-important fixture in Adelaide.

