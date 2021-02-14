Why is Cheteshwar Pujara not on the field on day two of second Test against England?

Cheteshwar Pujara will not take to the field on day two of the second Chennai Test against England.

The Indian batsman was experiencing pain in his right hand after suffering a blow while batting on day one of the match.

India could add just 29 runs on day two to their overnight score of 300-6 before getting bowled out.

Rishabh Pant entertained with some lusty blows, and scored yet another half-century to continue his rich vein of form. He remained unbeaten at 58.

Coming to Cheteshwar Pujara, he could only contribute 21 runs in the first innings of the second Test.

Jack Leach dismissed the Indian batsman by drawing him forward. Pujara offered a defensive stroke, but the ball spun and took the outside edge. Ben Stokes safely completed the catch at first slip.

The BCCI Twitter handle provided an update on Pujara's injury situation.

Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second @Paytm Test against England at Chepauk. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/k0KkFOiHVC — BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2021

Team India have recently had a hard time with injuries. They will hope that Cheteshwar Pujara recovers by the time the hosts get a chance to bat in the second innings.

As things stand, the Men In Blue are on top of the visitors with England struggling at 51-4 in their first innings.

Cheteshwar Pujara's Test record against England

Cheteshwar Pujara's career best of 206* came against England

The India no.3 scored an impressive 73 in the first innings of the first Test against England. But Jack Leach has got the better of him in his two innings since.

Overall, Cheteshwar Pujara has a decent record against the Three Lions in Tests. Discounting the ongoing game, the right-hander has played 20 Tests against England and has scored 1448 runs at an average of 43.8.

He has four half-centuries and five centuries against England. His career-best of 206* came against the Three Lions in 2012 at Ahmedabad.