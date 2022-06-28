"If he is not worthy of playing, why have you kept him in the team?" - Aakash Chopra suggests Team India changes for 2nd T20I vs Ireland

Aakash Chopra has suggested a couple of possible changes to the Indian lineup for the second T20I against Ireland, which will be played on Tuesday, June 28.

The Men In Blue registered a convincing seven-wicket win in the first T20I between the two sides. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad suffered an injury while fielding during that game and did not bat during the Indian innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reckons Venkatesh Iyer can open instead of Gaikwad if the latter is unfit for Tuesday's game. He reasoned:

"The first big question is Ruturaj Gaikwad's availability. If he doesn't open, who will do? I feel you will give an opportunity to Venkatesh Iyer. If he is not worthy of playing, you don't want to play him, why have you kept him in the team. You don't go on a tourist visa."

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Gaikwad should continue to play as an opener if he is fit and available. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Play Venkatesh Iyer and get him to open. I believe if you have kept Venkatesh Iyer continuously in the team, you will play him some time at least. If he (Gaikwad) is there, he should open, there is no issue in that."

Iyer has represented Team India in nine T20Is to date, scoring 133 runs at an impressive strike rate of 162.19. However, he has never batted at the top of the order in international cricket, with five of his seven innings in T20Is coming at the No. 6 spot.

"I don't see you opening with Deepak Hooda again" - Aakash Chopra

Deepak Hooda opened instead of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the first T20I [P/C: Twitter]

Aakash Chopra feels Sanju Samson is likely to be preferred over Rahul Tripathi as an opening option if Gaikwad is unavailable and the Indian team doesn't want to open with Iyer. He explained:

"But if he (Gaikwad) is not there, I don't see you opening with Deepak Hooda again. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi are sitting out, those are also a couple of options. Can you actually start thinking along those lines? I feel Sanju will get a chance, Rahul Tripathi will be in an even lower list."

The 44-year-old believes Iyer can play instead of Axar Patel in such a scenario. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I am saying you can play him (Venkatesh) instead of Axar Patel, go for another fast-bowling option. Hardik is anyway bowling well, your bowling is not going to fall short, considering the lack of depth in the opposition camp as regards to batting."

Axar conceded 12 runs in the only over he bowled in the first T20I against Ireland. The Indian team management could consider replacing him with Iyer but the latter might not get to bat if he is slotted at No. 7 in the batting order.

