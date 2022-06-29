“Forget international game, I have never opened in my life before” - Deepak Hooda on batting at the top of the order against Ireland

Team India batter Deepak Hooda has revealed that he never opened an innings in any form of cricket before the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin. He, however, added that he was ready to take on the challenge “like a warrior”.

The visitors were forced to open with Hooda in the first T20I after Ruturaj Gaikwad picked up a niggle while fielding in the first match. The 27-year-old batter made fantastic use of the opportunity, scoring an unbeaten 47. He came in to bat at No. 3 on Tuesday (June 28) and smashed 104 off 57 balls.

Despite a spirited performance from Ireland, India managed to stave off the hosts' challenge and clinched the series by a 2-0 margin. Speaking about his experience of opening the innings during the series, Hooda said in a post-match conference:

“Forget international game, I have never opened in my life before. But yes, being a top-order batter, you have to cope up with all the challenges. If you don’t have an option, why don’t you go there like a warrior? That’s how I think. I was ready for it (opening the innings). Things are turning my way. Happy for that.”

On Tuesday, Hooda became only the fourth Indian to score a hundred in T20I cricket after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He also featured in a 176-run stand with Sanju Samson for the second-wicket, a new record for the highest partnership for India in T20Is.

“I like taking on the short balls” - Deepak Hooda

During his two knocks against Ireland, the in-form batter played quite a few hooks and pulls. Speaking about his ability against the rising ball, he asserted:

“I like taking on the short balls. When you go to Australia or play some very competitive cricket, guys are going to bowl at you there.”

The short series in Ireland was being seen as yet another opportunity for Indian youngsters to stake their claim for a place in the T20 World Cup squad. Asked about India’s preparations for the ICC event in Australia, Hooda confidently said:

“100 percent the team is doing well. And we are on the right track (for the T20 World Cup). Being a youngster, we have to face these type of challenges, play tough cricket. Only then will we improve our game and do better as a team as well.”

Hooda was named Player of the Match in the second T20I against Ireland as well as the Player of the Series. He scored 151 runs in two games at a strike rate of 175.58.

