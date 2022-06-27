"Getting harassed by farmers!"- Fans troll 'selfish' captain Hardik Pandya for leaking runs vs IRE

Hardik Pandya had a mixed outing with the ball in his first game as India's captain against Ireland on Sunday, June 26. Although he became the first Indian captain to pick up a wicket in T20Is, Pandya also gave away 26 runs in his two overs.

The 28-year-old took the new ball ahead of the likes of Avesh Khan and Umran Malik and was clobbered by Harry Tector in his second over. Since the end of the IPL 2022 season, Pandya has bowled eight overs for India. He has already given away 87 runs and picked up just a solitary wicket in that time.

Fans on Twitter are concerned about Hardik Pandya's bowling form and the way it has tapered off after the IPL 2022 season. Some also trolled him for being 'selfish' by giving debutant Umran Malik just one over. Here are some of the reactions:

Anand Srinivasan @coldanands Very shameless captaincy by Hardik Pandey..in Ind V/s Ireland ..he never knew how to use his bowlers effective ..Umran Malik should have been given additional overs ..he should work with NZ captain , who has better idea. .🤣 Very shameless captaincy by Hardik Pandey..in Ind V/s Ireland ..he never knew how to use his bowlers effective ..Umran Malik should have been given additional overs ..he should work with NZ captain , who has better idea. .🤣😭

lassan ali @lassan_alii

giving himself 2 overa and call umran to bowl 6th over.



selfish decision after seeing swing to Give himself to oppertunity to take wicket.

#INDvsIRE poor captaincy from hardik pandaya.giving himself 2 overa and call umran to bowl 6th over.selfish decision after seeing swing to Give himself to oppertunity to take wicket. poor captaincy from hardik pandaya.giving himself 2 overa and call umran to bowl 6th over.selfish decision after seeing swing to Give himself to oppertunity to take wicket.#INDvsIRE

Pankaj Priyadershi @BBCPankajP #INDvsIRE Umran Malik was given just one over in 12 overs match, in which he gave 14 runs. Captain Hardik Pandya himself bowled 2 overs and gave 26 runs. Umran should have given one more over. #UmranMalik Umran Malik was given just one over in 12 overs match, in which he gave 14 runs. Captain Hardik Pandya himself bowled 2 overs and gave 26 runs. Umran should have given one more over. #UmranMalik #INDvsIRE

Nishant Mainali @NishantMainali2

Being selfish.



He himself is bowling 2 overs and going for plenty..

should have bowled the last over.

Come on he is a debutant 14 runs in his first over is acceptable.

Should have bowled the last over.

Very poor ,Disappointed @BCCI Very poor Captaincy from #Hardik Being selfish.He himself is bowling 2 overs and going for plenty.. #Umran should have bowled the last over.Come on he is a debutant 14 runs in his first over is acceptable.Should have bowled the last over.Very poor ,Disappointed @BCCI Very poor Captaincy from #Hardik ,Being selfish.He himself is bowling 2 overs and going for plenty..#Umran should have bowled the last over.Come on he is a debutant 14 runs in his first over is acceptable.Should have bowled the last over.Very poor ,Disappointed 😢

Virat is Universal GOAT 🐐 @ViratGoatFan Hardik is having a drastic downfall in his bowling after his injury. He should also focus on his bowling too he is best in batting no doubt but as an all rounder bowling is also an important aspect and he is good in bowling,

don't know what has happened to his bowling Hardik is having a drastic downfall in his bowling after his injury. He should also focus on his bowling too he is best in batting no doubt but as an all rounder bowling is also an important aspect and he is good in bowling,don't know what has happened to his bowling

Abhinav @abh1navk Ireland kucch zyada hi achcha khel gaya ! Hardik shouldn't have bowled 2overs IMO. #INDvsIRE Ireland kucch zyada hi achcha khel gaya ! Hardik shouldn't have bowled 2overs IMO. #INDvsIRE

Rohan Kokne 🇮🇳 @RPKokneSpeaks #IREvIND @BCCI @BCCI What type of captaincy is this ??? Why hardik gave only 1 over to umran on his debut bcoz he gave 14 runs in his first over ??? Hardik himself bowled 2 over and debutant bowl only just 1 over against team like Ireland , this is not acceptable at all @BCCI What type of captaincy is this ??? Why hardik gave only 1 over to umran on his debut bcoz he gave 14 runs in his first over ??? Hardik himself bowled 2 over and debutant bowl only just 1 over against team like Ireland , this is not acceptable at all 🙏 #IREvIND @BCCI

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Hardik's bowling hasn't been upto the mark in the 4 T20Is that he's bowled post IPL.



His 8 overs have gone for 87 runs and his has picked just 1 wicket in this period. India would need his bowling to become more consistent & reliable in terms of economy specially. Hardik's bowling hasn't been upto the mark in the 4 T20Is that he's bowled post IPL. His 8 overs have gone for 87 runs and his has picked just 1 wicket in this period. India would need his bowling to become more consistent & reliable in terms of economy specially.

Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks , he is bowling pies even since SA series Why is Hardik bowling, he is bowling pies even since SA series Why is Hardik bowling 😭, he is bowling pies even since SA series 😭😭

Aquib @MohammadAquib00

#INDvIRE Whenever Hardik Pandya gets chance to Captain the side, he makes sure to promote himself both in batting and bowling. Whenever Hardik Pandya gets chance to Captain the side, he makes sure to promote himself both in batting and bowling.#INDvIRE https://t.co/DpY013dHTx

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Hardik Bhaiya two overs not quite there on the venue. Chahal has another over, can he take one? More chance of lbw or stumping? Hardik Bhaiya two overs not quite there on the venue. Chahal has another over, can he take one? More chance of lbw or stumping?

Manya @CSKian716 Think Hardik the captain overbowls himself, seen that with GT too. Could have given one more over to Umran. Think Hardik the captain overbowls himself, seen that with GT too. Could have given one more over to Umran.

Rudransh Sharma @RD_1604

Don't know why hardik bowled today.

Itni bowling krni thi to WC mein krr leta @BCCI Horrible captaincy till now.Don't know why hardik bowled today.Itni bowling krni thi to WC mein krr leta @BCCI Horrible captaincy till now.Don't know why hardik bowled today.Itni bowling krni thi to WC mein krr leta

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7



Hardik should have withheld himself with the ball. Missed a chance to have a decent look at Umran Stunning exhibition of strokeplay from Harry Tector. A knock beyond raw numbers - some off-side range he has against pace alright. Put on a real show today!Hardik should have withheld himself with the ball. Missed a chance to have a decent look at Umran #IREvIND Stunning exhibition of strokeplay from Harry Tector. A knock beyond raw numbers - some off-side range he has against pace alright. Put on a real show today!Hardik should have withheld himself with the ball. Missed a chance to have a decent look at Umran #IREvIND

Manya @CSKian716 Hardik getting tonked by Ireland without the guidance of Nehra ji. Hardik getting tonked by Ireland without the guidance of Nehra ji.

Hardik Pandya made some unusual bowling changes

India got off to a fantastic start with the ball as they had Ireland 22/3 after the powerplay in a game shortened to 12 overs due to rain. However, Harry Tector stepped up and his brilliant knock of 64* helped Ireland set a competitive target of 108 runs in 12 overs.

Along with Pandya, even the likes of Avesh Khan and Axar Patel leaked runs. Malik, who was used by his IPL franchise as a middle-overs enforcer, bowled just one over and gave away 14 runs.

Perhaps the 22-year-old deserved a chance to make a strong comeback in his debut game for India. Pandya and Avesh gave away 48 runs between them in their four overs as Ireland got the perfect ending to their innings.

Despite losing two early wickets, the visitors won the game comfortably by seven wickets, thanks to the 64-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Pandya.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far