"Getting harassed by farmers!"- Fans troll 'selfish' captain Hardik Pandya for leaking runs vs IRE

Hardik Pandya had a mixed outing with the ball in his first game as India's captain against Ireland on Sunday, June 26. Although he became the first Indian captain to pick up a wicket in T20Is, Pandya also gave away 26 runs in his two overs.
The 28-year-old took the new ball ahead of the likes of Avesh Khan and Umran Malik and was clobbered by Harry Tector in his second over. Since the end of the IPL 2022 season, Pandya has bowled eight overs for India. He has already given away 87 runs and picked up just a solitary wicket in that time.
Fans on Twitter are concerned about Hardik Pandya's bowling form and the way it has tapered off after the IPL 2022 season. Some also trolled him for being 'selfish' by giving debutant Umran Malik just one over. Here are some of the reactions:
Hardik Pandya made some unusual bowling changes
India got off to a fantastic start with the ball as they had Ireland 22/3 after the powerplay in a game shortened to 12 overs due to rain. However, Harry Tector stepped up and his brilliant knock of 64* helped Ireland set a competitive target of 108 runs in 12 overs.
Along with Pandya, even the likes of Avesh Khan and Axar Patel leaked runs. Malik, who was used by his IPL franchise as a middle-overs enforcer, bowled just one over and gave away 14 runs.
Perhaps the 22-year-old deserved a chance to make a strong comeback in his debut game for India. Pandya and Avesh gave away 48 runs between them in their four overs as Ireland got the perfect ending to their innings.
Despite losing two early wickets, the visitors won the game comfortably by seven wickets, thanks to the 64-run stand between Deepak Hooda and Pandya.