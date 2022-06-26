Aakash Chopra picks his Indian XI for 1st T20I vs Ireland, no place for Sanju Samson and Umran Malik

Aakash Chopra has picked his Team India XI for the first T20I against Ireland. Sanju Samson and Umran Malik failed to find a place in his team.

The first game of the two-match series will be played on Sunday, June 26. The Men in Blue stuck to the same XI in all games of the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. They will, however, have to make at least a couple of changes for the Ireland T20Is, with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer now in England with the Indian Test side.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan as his two openers, elaborating:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad did not do well in the series against South Africa. These are his last two chances if he is given these two chances. This is his final opportunity; I doubt he will get chances against England. Ishan Kishan has another chance to establish himself a little more."

The cricketer-turned-commentator wants Suryakumar Yadav to bat at No. 3 ahead of Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda. Chopra reasoned:

"The big question will be if you will play Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson or Suryakumar Yadav at three. I will play Surya at three for a simple reason that he is part of our World Cup team. You will say that he will play at No. 4 at the World Cup because Kohli will play at No. 3; my argument is you want him to be amongst the runs."

Aakash Chopra completed his top six by picking Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, explaining:

"I am thinking Deepak Hooda at No. 4. I feel the team should play Deepak Hooda because there is a pecking order. It is not correct if Sanju Samson or Rahul Tripathi plays ahead of him. Then Hardik and at six, I am going with Dinesh Karthik."

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav set to make their comeback in the playing XI against Ireland in the first T20i. (Reported by PTI). Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav set to make their comeback in the playing XI against Ireland in the first T20i. (Reported by PTI).

The 44-year-old wants Venkatesh Iyer to play instead of Axar Patel. Aakash Chopra observed:

"At No. 7, it is slightly interesting if you will play Axar Patel. The Ireland team plays fast bowling easily, so play more spin, but the truth is also that these conditions are not going to help spin that much. I feel Hardik Pandya will bowl more here, then why not Venkatesh Iyer."

Axar Patel did not have a great T20I series against South Africa. Team India could opt to play Iyer ahead of him, with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder performing the fifth bowler's role along with Pandya and Hooda.

Aakash Chopra's specialist bowler picks in his preferred Team India XI

Yuzvendra Chahal was the Player of the Series in India's last T20I series in Ireland [P/C: BCCI]

Aakash Chopra opted to stick with the same specialist bowlers who played in the T20Is against South Africa, saying:

"Yuzi Chahal is my only leg-spinner. Deepak Hooda will give me some off-spin. After that, when I look at the bowlers, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and then I will go with Harshal Patel. I am thinking about Avesh Khan now, but I won't mind if Arshdeep plays."

Aakash Chopra's India XI for 1st T20I: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. Should Deepak Hooda be given a chance ahead of Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi? Yes No 27 votes so far