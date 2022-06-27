"Ruturaj Gaikwad India's new finisher?"- Fans troll opener as he was not needed with the bat in 1st T20I vs IRE

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting wasn't needed in the first T20I against Ireland in Malahide on Sunday. Hardik Pandya began his journey as India's captain with an emphatic seven-wicket win over the hosts.

The star with the bat was Deepak Hooda, who despite struggling in his first few deliveries, ended up unbeaten on 47 off just 29 balls. The right-handed batter was promoted to the top of the order and he once again made the most of whatever opportunity he got.

However, fans on Twitter were baffled to see Gaikwad not walk out to the middle along with Ishan Kishan. With every passing wicket, the curiosity of fans just increased exponentially as to whether he was injured or perhaps not needed.

They felt that if Gaikwad wasn't going to open, why wouldn't India play someone like Sanju Samson, who is more experienced at batting in the middle overs.

Here are some of the reactions:

Roshmi ➐ @CricCrazyRoshmi @BCCI #INDvsIRE #SanjuSamson Deepak Hooda opening then what is the point of selecting Ruturaj over Sanju Samson ? Just To Save Tukuraj Carrer Deepak Hooda opening then what is the point of selecting Ruturaj over Sanju Samson ? Just To Save Tukuraj Carrer 😭😭 @BCCI #INDvsIRE #SanjuSamson

Habee @0habee0

Then they should have selected Prithvi Shaw in first place...

#IREvIND

#INDvsIRE @BCCI Wondering why Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't come to open... And who's that smart(sarcastic) mind behind that idea...Then they should have selected Prithvi Shaw in first place... @BCCI Wondering why Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't come to open... And who's that smart(sarcastic) mind behind that idea...Then they should have selected Prithvi Shaw in first place...#IREvIND #INDvsIRE

Aadvik @thecoolguy03 ideally ruturaj gaikwad should open........deepak hooda opening 🧐🧐 then what is the point of selecting ruturaj gaikwad over sanju samson ? ideally ruturaj gaikwad should open........deepak hooda opening 🧐🧐 then what is the point of selecting ruturaj gaikwad over sanju samson ?

𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 @Ctrlmemes_



#IREvIND India 2 down still Ruturaj Gaikwad not came to bat, he might be learning taking selfie with groundsman India 2 down still Ruturaj Gaikwad not came to bat, he might be learning taking selfie with groundsman#IREvIND

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Deepak Hooda is opening the batting and not Gaikwad. Jai Mata Di. Deepak Hooda is opening the batting and not Gaikwad. Jai Mata Di.

Noir @SachStoic @BCCI #IREvIND #SanjuSamson You include Ruturaj in the playing XI and don’t make him open. If you wanted a middle order batsman, make Sanju play, you idiots! Why have Gaikwad in the first place? 🙄 Gully cricket teams have better planning 🤷‍♂️ You include Ruturaj in the playing XI and don’t make him open. If you wanted a middle order batsman, make Sanju play, you idiots! Why have Gaikwad in the first place? 🙄 Gully cricket teams have better planning 🤷‍♂️😂 @BCCI #IREvIND #SanjuSamson

Prashanth S @ps_it_is Gaikwad was sitting out towards the end of the first innings as well, wonder if he is not ready to bat Gaikwad was sitting out towards the end of the first innings as well, wonder if he is not ready to bat

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx India know better. SKY. We may just see Gaikwad dropped to No 6/7 India know better. SKY. We may just see Gaikwad dropped to No 6/7

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx Ireland will want Gaikwad out there alongside Hooda. their best case scenario Ireland will want Gaikwad out there alongside Hooda. their best case scenario

Ruturaj Gaikwad reportedly had a niggle in his calf

Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't on the field during India's last few overs and there are rumours that he injured his calf while fielding. That perhaps might have been something that stopped him from opening the batting.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad endured a tough time at the top of the order in the recently concluded series against South Africa. Apart from a half-century in the third T20I, the Maharashtra-born batter failed to make a genuine impact at the international level.

It will be interesting to see whether Gaikwad recovers in time with a gap of just one day before the next game. If that doesn't happen, he is likely to be replaced by Samson or the uncapped Rahul Tripathi.

Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn't possibly complain about the lack of chances as he did receive a decent run of games to prove his mettle. However, with the main players coming back soon, the youngster might need to wait a bit longer for his next call-up.

