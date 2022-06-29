“Welcome to the club” - Suresh Raina shares message for Deepak Hooda after latter’s T20I ton against Ireland

Former India international Suresh Raina has shared a special message for Deepak Hooda after the latter scored a hundred in the second T20I of the two-match series against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday (June 28).

The 27-year-old Hooda smashed 104 off 57 deliveries in the second T20I against Ireland as India posted 225-7 batting first. Following his ton, Hooda became only the fourth Indian male player to cross three figures in a T20I, after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Raina was the first Indian to notch up a hundred in T20Is. He achieved the feat in the 2010 T20 World Cup against South Africa. On Wednesday, he replied to a video shared by the Indian cricket team's Instagram handle, where Hooda shared his thoughts on his knock with Sanju Samson. Raina commented on the clip:

“Welcome to the club @deepakhooda30 ❤️🙌 well played.”

Hooda and Samson (77 off 42) featured in a second-wicket stand of 176. This is now the record for the highest partnership by an Indian pair in men’s T20Is.

While Hooda smacked nine fours and six sixes in his terrific knock, Samson hammered nine fours and four maximums.

“When you wear the Indian jersey, you never think about yourself” - Deepak Hooda

Hooda was part of the Indian team during the five T20Is against South Africa at home but did not get a chance to play.

However, against Ireland, he grabbed his opportunities with both hands. Opening the innings after Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured, he scored an unbeaten 47 in the first T20I. Coming in at No. 3 on Tuesday, he hammered a 55-ball hundred.

On his mindset heading into the Ireland series, the right-handed batter said at a post-match conference:

“It is very difficult to find a place in the Indian team and even more difficult to perform consistently. At the same time, when you wear the Indian jersey, that time you never think about yourself, you think about the team first. That’s my mindset - how can I contribute to the team? How can I play better in that situation?"

He added:

"I don’t think much and try to keep things simple. I am proud to be representing India, and if I work hard, I will perform and provide competition.”

Hooda was named the Player of the Match in the second T20I as well as the Player of the Series as India clinched the series 2-0.

