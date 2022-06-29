IND vs IRE 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the 2nd T20I

India completed a clean sweep in the two-match T20I series against Ireland with a four-run victory on Tuesday. Umran Malik successfully defended 17 runs off the last over to help the Men in Blue prevail in a thrilling encounter.

Indian captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first at The Village. Although the visitors lost Ishan Kishan early on, they did not allow Ireland to gain the upper hand in the first innings. Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson stitched up a record partnership of 176 runs for the second wicket.

They set up an outstanding platform before Samson lost his stumps to Mark Adair. Samson scored his maiden T20I fifty, while his partner Hooda completed his first international century. Batting at No.3, Hooda aggregated 104 runs off 57 balls. His hundred helped India finish with 225 runs on the board.

Chasing 226 to level the series, Ireland got off to a dream start. Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie destroyed the Indian bowlers, adding 72 runs for the first wicket off just 34 deliveries. Ravi Bishnoi broke the opening partnership by rattling Stirling's stumps.

Balbirnie completed his half-century, but returned to the dressing room soon after crossing the 50-run mark. His entertaining knock of 60 runs comprised three fours and seven sixes. Cameos from Harry Tector, Mark Adair and George Dockrell kept Ireland alive in the contest, but India eventually won by four runs.

Axar Patel was India's most economical bowler. He returned with figures of 0/12 in two overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik and Harshal Patel scalped a wicket each for India.

IND vs IRE 2022, 2nd T20I memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between India and Ireland.

