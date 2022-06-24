"How many chances can you give in 2 matches" - WV Raman in favor of the Indian team for the Ireland series also playing the T20Is vs England

WV Raman feels the Indian team chosen for the T20I series against Ireland should play the subsequent T20I games versus England as well.

The selectors have named a 17-member Indian squad, with Hardik Pandya at the helm, for the two T20Is against Ireland. Some of the most prominent Indian players will miss the tour as they will be away in England for the rescheduled final game of the five-match Test series.

During an interaction on News24 Sports, Raman was asked about reports suggesting that the team chosen for the Ireland series is also likely to play the England T20Is. He responded:

"I feel it is a good idea because how many chances can you give in two matches. So if they play the same team in another series, you will be able to give more chances. It is better to give four chances to a boy instead of two."

The former opener highlighted that giving more opportunities to the Indian team hopefuls will help the selectors in picking the squad for the World Cup. Raman observed:

"It will be very good if they keep the same team for continuity because you will have to see what everyone can do, so that when you select the team for the World Cup you have a good idea about them if the same team plays in the England series as well."

The first T20I between India and England is scheduled to be played on July 7, with the Test match supposed to end just two days earlier. The Indian Test XI will also not be able to play the warm-up T20 game against Northamptonshire scheduled for July 3.

"You can also play Venkatesh Iyer" - WV Raman on the players who can be given chances in the Ireland T20Is

Venkatesh Iyer did not get a game in the T20I series against South Africa

Raman was also asked about players who could create an impression in the Ireland series. He replied:

"This is a great opportunity to give chances to new players and those who have not got too many chances in the last one year. You can play Umran Malik, you can also play Venkatesh Iyer in the XI."

While observing that Sanju Samson could be given a chance in the XI, the former Indian women's coach added that Venkatesh Iyer might bat at the top of the order. Raman elaborated:

"Venkatesh Iyer was in the team but he did not get too many opportunities at the right number. He probably has chances of opening also here. Sanju Samson has also come into the squad, he also has a good chance of getting an opportunity here."

Raman concluded by highlighting that even though the series might be against Ireland, it is a chance to test the players as the pressure of international cricket is always different.

